Alison Sweeney Enjoys Girls Night Out With Cherished Co-Stars

Hallmark fan favorite Alison Sweeney had an epic night on the town with two of her former soap co-stars. “Days of Our Lives” alum Kristian Alfonso (Hope) revealed that she enjoyed a girls’ night out with Sweeney and Christie Clark (Carrie) years after they were last on-screen together.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Alison Sweeney, Kristian Alfonso, and Christie Clark Reunite

In an Instagram share, Clark, Alfonso, and Sweeney posed for a stunning photo as the Frank Sinatra hit “Come Fly With Me” played in the background. It was smiles all around for the three friends who met back in the 1990s when Clark and Sweeney joined “Days of Our Lives”.

“Sooooooo about last #night ……. #❤️ so much #history & #love anndddd #laughter. Thank you @alisweeney for grabbing this photo of us with @monkeywenches ! Always super fun 💃🏻💃,” read the caption on the Instagram post.

A couple of former co-stars of Alfonso, Sweeney, and Clark showed up in the comments section to react to the epic reunion. Eric Martsolf (Brady) and Lisa Rinna (Billie) both left red heart emojis on the social media share.

Fans also filled up the comments section to share their thoughts on seeing these soap icons together again.

“Omg ! Take me back to the 90’s why don’t you 😭😭😭♥️♥️♥️♥️,” shared a fan. Another fan added, “Such a great trio. Loved all of you on days!! Miss the old days… I hate change!! 😩😞❤️👊🇨🇦.”

Several fans couldn’t stop talking about how beautiful the three women looked. “Y’all haven’t changed! Still beautiful!! Grew up watching y’all on DOOL!!” gushed a fan. A different fan asked, “How do you all look as beautiful as ever from when I taped you daily on my VCR?? 🙌”

One fan shared hope that this meant a “Days of Our Lives” reunion was happening, writing, “I hope that means there’s also a DAYS reunion in the future with these three great ladies. We miss you and your characters so very much. Come back to our screens! ❤️”

Are Christie Clark, Alison Sweeney, and Kristian Alfonso Returning to ‘Days of Our Lives’?

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The reunion certainly got fans’ hopes up that the three beloved soap stars were headed back to Salem. Unfortunately, there has been no word from the actresses or the hit Peacock soap, indicating a return for any of them is happening.

Clark last returned in June 2025 to be part of the tribute episodes honoring the late great Drake Hogestyn (John). Salem mourned John following his death, and Clark was part of the emotional episodes.

Alfonso was back at the same time, but her story focused on the Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope reunion that was a decade in the making. However, losing John was part of Hope and Bo’s story as they both mourned their dear friend who died to save Bo’s life. Clark and Alfonso were on set around the same time, but they did not share screen time.

Sweney had a scheduling issue, so she couldn’t be part of the tribute episodes for Hogestyn. She returned a couple of weeks later to honor Hogestyn in Sami’s emotional episodes as the character dealt with the loss of John after their turbulent relationship.

While Alfonso and Clark have not been back since then, Sweeney returned as Sami in November 2025 as part of “Days of Our Lives” 60th annviersary celebration.