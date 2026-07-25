Demi Moore, 63, Shares Incredible Photo of Herself With KATSEYE as They Pose in Lingerie for New Music Video

Demi Moore looked gorgeous as she posed alongside girl group KATSEYE for a new photo. “The Substance” actress shared the picture on Instagram on Saturday, July 25, showing herself wearing a black mini dress, sheer black stockings, and matching heels, as she is surrounded by Sophia Laforteza, Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, and Yoonchae Jeung.

Demi Moore & KATSEYE Look Gorgeous in New Photo

are all barefoot and wearing lingerie under blazers. They look beautiful! In the caption, Moore wrote, “You’re the boss @katseyeworld. What fun shooting the music video for ‘Animal’ with this extraordinary group of women! Out now…” Fans have flooded the comment section with their thoughts, praising all of their women for their talent and beauty.

“Beautiful,” a fan shared. “Iconic,” another wrote. Other reactions include, “This is so good!!,” “Amazingly perfect!!!!,” and “Beautiful queens.”

Katseye also replied to the post in the comments, writing, “thank you so much for being part of Animal.”

Getty Lara Raj, Sophia Laforteza, Megan Skiendiel, Daniela Avanzini and Yoonchae Jeung of KATSEYE

KATSEYE shared a clip on Instagram, showing their time with Moore. In the short video, they show off their dance moves and appear to be having a lot of fun. “Getcha, getcha heels on the floor,” the group captioned the clip. Once again, fans flooded the comment section with praise for the women and their collaboration.

Moore’s photos with KATSEYE are part of a recent collaboration, and she appeared in their latest music video, “Animal.” The music video was released on Friday, July 24, and will be part of their upcoming EP “WILD,” which will be released on August 14.

The Incredible Success of KATSEYE

Getty Daniela Avanzini, Yoonchae Jeung, Lara Raj, Sophia Laforteza and Megan Skiendiel

Individually, KATSEYE and Moore have enjoyed incredible success. Moore has had an exceptional career, and in January 2025, she won her first major acting award when she took home the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role in “The Substance.”

KATSEYE were nominated for Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2026 Grammy Awards. In an interview with People, the group discussed the feeling of being nominated for such a major award. “We were all in disbelief because, to be honest with you. I can’t even remember what interview it was, but at some point a few months ago, a few weeks ago, somebody mentioned it to us,” Laforteza said. “They were like, ‘There are possibilities of a Grammy nomination,’ and then we laughed [in] their face. We literally were like, ‘Girl, what are you talking about?’ It just didn’t cross our minds. It was one of the things that we’ve been dreaming about, but we weren’t [like], ‘Okay, so next year we’re going to have that Grammy nomination.’”

She continued, “When people started saying that, we were like, ‘I don’t think we’re there yet. That’s impossible. That’s just insane.’ So, when we watched the livestream, we were just not expecting it, to be honest with you. When it happened, we died.”