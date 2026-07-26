Hit Sitcom With 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score Gets Renewed for Season 2

Hit sitcom “Rick and Morty” has seen nine successful seasons on the Adult Swim network since its season 1 premiere in 2013. So much so that the animated series just created its first-ever spinoff, “President Curtis.”

Season 1 of “President Curtis” hasn’t even premiered yet — and it’s already been given a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. What’s more, Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen announced on Friday, July 24, that the spinoff has been renewed for season 2, CBR reported.

The sci-fi comedy installment will follow President Curtis, a persistent and quirky character, as he attempts to personally solve oddball anomalies, ScreenRant reported. He and his White House staff use their advanced technology and witty intelligence to uncover peculiar truths just under their nose.

When Does ‘President Curtis’ Season 1 Premiere?

“President Curtis” season 1 will premiere on Sunday, July 26, at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes will be available the following day on Max.

To confirm the “President Curtis” season 2 renewal, Adult Swim president Michael Ouwel released an official statement.

“President Curtis quickly proved himself worthy of another term! With Keith David’s inimitably endearing performance and the creativity of Dan, James and the entire show team, this series and this President are what the people need more of — even if they don’t know it yet,” he shared in a statement, CBR reported.

Voice actors for the spinoff came together to celebrate its anticipated season 1 debut during an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday. During which, co-stars Keith David, Stephanie Beatriz, and Jim Rash delivered a live table reading and a series sneak peek, according to Fox 5 News.

David’s role as President Curtis is a reprisal of his same character who appears in “Rick and Morty.” In the spinoff, David maintains his eccentric and powerful voice for the titular role.

“President Curtis” co-creators Dan Harmon and James Siciliano were also at Comic-Con with the voice actors. In a shared Instagram video, both co-creators explained why they chose President Curtis to mold the “Rick and Morty” spinoff after.

‘President Curtis’ Co-Creators Explain Inspiration for Spinoff

“He adds production value and, you know, his voice makes people believe everything’s happening,” Harmon said of the titular character’s voice actor.

Siciliano shared that same sentiment, telling the audience. “I mean, we had Keith as a starting place … that was a huge thing. And also, it felt like the first thing when we were talking about this that wouldn’t be overly redundant with ‘Rick and Morty.’ That we could make a world and make a workplace comedy, build it out, and have it feel tonally similar, but have it be its own show.”