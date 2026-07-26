18 Brand New Shows Have Already Been Canceled After Just One Season as of July 2026

Getting a new series on the air is a modern miracle in Hollywood, and producing one that lasts is even tougher. Just ask the producers and celebs behind 18 brand new shows that have already been canceled after airing for just one season.

Have any of your favorites hit the chopping block? Below, you’ll find a list of the network, cable, and streaming shows that have been axed as of July 26, 2026.

Network TV Series Canceled So Far in 2026

NBC Kristin Chenoweth as Tammy Istiny and Jenn Lyon as Courteney Potter in NBC’s “Stumble”

DMV — CBS brought “DMV,” its sitcom about “quirky minimum-wage employees” at the dreaded Department of Motor Vehicles, to a screeching halt in March, according to Vulture. CBS does still have episodes available to watch on its website.

GOOD COP/BAD COP — Leighton Meester and Luke Cook starred in The CW’s “Good Cop/Bad Cop,” about estranged siblings who were partnered as cops in the Pacific Northwest with their dad as chief of police. But in February, Cook revealed in a TikTok video that the show had not been renewed.

ON BRAND WITH JIMMY FALLON — Despite tons of promotion, the unscripted marketing competition “On Brand With Jimmy Fallon,” co-starring “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” diva and former Netflix marketing exec Bozoma Saint John, didn’t survive past its first season. NBC announced its cancellation in May, per Deadline.

STUMBLE — NBC put lots of energy into promoting the November 2025 premiere of “Stumble,” a parody of the docuseries “Cheer,” about a cheerleading coach (Jenn Lyon) who’s fired for drinking with her squad and gets a second chance at a community college. The sitcom, canceled in May, also featured Kristin Chenoweth in half of its 13 episodes.

YES, CHEF — It took almost a year for NBC to announce the cancellation of another newcomer, the unscripted cooking competition “Yes, Chef,” starring Martha Stewart and José Andrés. The show premiered in April 2025, but NBC didn’t announce its demise until the following March, per Deadline.

Cable TV Series Canceled in 2026 After Their Freshman Seasons

Play

TALAMASCA: THE SECRET ORDER — AMC canceled Anne Rice’s “Talamasca: The Secret Order” on March 27, per Vulture. The show was about a “secretive society which tracks supernatural beings like witches, vampires, and werewolves,” per IMDb.

THE BEAUTY — Although FX’s “The Beauty” hasn’t been officially canceled, Deadline reported on July 13 that the global thriller, is on pause because the options for its cast — including Evan Peters, Rebecca Hall, and Ashton Kutcher — have lapsed and the actors have moved on to other projects. The show followed two FBI agents investigating “a sexually transmitted virus that transforms ordinary people into visions of physical perfection, but with terrifying consequences.”

Streaming TV Series Canceled After One Season in 2026

Play

BUILDING THE BAND — Netflix pulled the plug on “Building the Band” in June, Deadline reported. The series, which premiered in 2025, gave 50 singers the chance to form their own band before seeing each other and only listening to one another. Hosted by the Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean, the star-studded group of mentors were Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger, former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland, and former One Direction singer Liam Payne, who filmed the series before his May 2024 death.

CRUTCH — Paramount+ announced on July 24 that it had axed “Crutch,” a spinoff of NBC’s “The Neighborhood.” Starring “SNL” alum Tracy Morgan, the eight-episode first season was filmed in 2024 and didn’t premiere until November 2025.

IT’S NOT LIKE THAT — Despite its perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, “It’s Not Like That” was axed by Prime Video on July 7, per Deadline. Scott Foley and Erinn Hayes appeared as star-crossed lovers in the faith-based family drama.

KEVIN — Aubrey Plaza’s animated comedy was axed by Prime Video after the first season on June 21, according to Vulture. “Kevin” was about a cat who moved into a pet rescue when the couple who owned him broke up.

PONIES — After one season, the Peacock series “PONIES” was canceled on June 23, per Vulture. Emilia Clark and Haley Lu Richardson starred in the series, in which they used their PONI (person of no interest) status to work as spies in Russia in the 70s.

SPARTACUS: HOUSE OF ASHUR — Starz canceled “Spartacus: House of Ashur” on May 22, according to Deadline. The extension of the “Spartacus” franchise was about female gladiators, and there is a glimmer of hope for the show, since Deadline reported in May that Lionsgate was shopping the series to other networks after its cancellation.

TERMINATOR: ZERO — Netflix has pulled the animated series “Terminator: Zero” after one season. The show’s storyline picked up where 1991’s “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” left off. But series creator Mattson Tomlin tweeted in February that the show would not be returning.

THE ABANDONS — Netflix started the year by canceling “The Abandons” in January, per Vulture. The western series starred Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson.

THE BURROUGHS — On June 17, Netflix announced that it had cut “The Burroughs.” Twin filmmakers Matt and Ross Duffer, who created “Stranger Things,” produced the one-season show, described as “‘Stranger Things’ but in a retirement home,” per Vulture.

THE COPENHAGEN TEST — Deadline reported in April that Peacock pulled the plug on “The Copenhagen Test” after one season. The espionage thriller starred Simu Liu and Melissa Barerra.

THE RUNAROUNDS — In April, Prime Video axed “The Runarounds,” which was about a group of teens in a rock band, per Vulture. Though the show was fictional, the band is real — and you can still catch The Runarounds on tour even though their series won’t continue.