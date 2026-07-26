’90 Day Fiancé’ Armando Rubio Faces Visa Limit While daughter Remains in Medical Care

Armando and Kenny, a fan-favorite couple from “90 Day Fiancé,” are faced with another difficulty as they continue to navigate sudden health issues that have put Hannah, Armando’s daughter and Kenny’s step-daughter, in the hospital.

Hannah is currently admitted to a hospital in the United States, and Armando was able to get a humanitarian visa to stay by her side. However, the humanitarian visa is only good for 10 days, which means it expires on July 26. As a result, Armando has to go to U.S. Border Patrol on that date to find if he’ll be allowed to re-enter, having applied for an extension.

This comes after Hannah was previously discharged from a hospital in Phoenix after she was airlifted there to receive treatment for a brain bleed. The humanitarian visa is a type of visa that allows entry into the United States for an urgent reason, which for Armando was the critical medical treatment that his daughter needed.

Hannah’s Condition Remains a Mystery

Armando and Kenny have been keeping fans up-to-date on Hannah’s medical status through their Instagram accounts, where they admit that Hannah is undergoing tests to find the cause of her brain bleed, which remains a mystery at this point.

Kenny spoke with TMZ about the situation, saying that it’s likely Hannah will be in Arizona for over a month. She continues to suffer from partial blindness, weakness, and shaking, and Kenny says that she’s been taking it easy and getting plenty of rest as well as undergoing scans to uncover what led to the brain bleed in the first place. She’s currently taking anti-seizure medication as well as medication for brain swelling.

As a United States citizen, Kenny is luckily able to stay with Hannah as long as she’s receiving care in the States without worrying about visas. In his interview with TMZ, Kenny confirmed that he’ll be staying at Hannah’s side, but that he hasn’t yet found an apartment in the area.

Armando Seeks a Visa Extension

Armando’s initial humanitarian visa was allegedly only approved for 10 days in the States, and Kenny confirms that he’s filed for an extension, but he won’t know if that extension was approved until he meets with Border Patrol.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services website states that humanitarian parole is granted to non-citizens for the length of time that’s considered to be enough for the parolee to complete the task they need the parole for. The website also says that if the time required exceeds the initial time that was approved, the parolee can request an extension. It seems that up to a year of admission can be granted. The full details of this method of entering the United States is available on the USCIS site.

Kenny and Armando first appeared on “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” Season 2 after they met in a support group online and started a long-distance relationship. Kenny moved to Mexico to be with Armando and embraced Hannah as his step-daughter. Their relationship shows no signs of trouble as they deal with this medical crisis together and work to find a way to keep Armando by Hannah’s side.

We hope for the best for the family and for Hannah’s recovery.