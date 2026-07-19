’90 Day Fiance’ Star Reunites With Sick Daughter at U.S. Hospital — Video

“90 Day Fiance” star Armando Niedermeier-Rubio finally reunited with his sick daughter in the U.S. days after encountering a travel issue at the United States-Mexico border.

The 37-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Saturday to share his emotional reunion with Hannah and provide an update on her condition.

The video captured Rubio’s arrival at a hospital in Phoenix, Arizona, where his husband, Kenny Niedermeier, was waiting to greet him with an embrace.

Another clip showed Rubio overcome with emotion as he saw Hannah in person for the first time since her stay in the ICU. Although the 14-year-old still appeared weak, she managed to smile as Rubio embraced her and gently kissed her forehead.

Rubio also reunited with his mother, who has been by Hannah’s side since she was transferred to the Phoenix hospital.

’90 Day Fiance’ Star Armando Rubio Gets Emotional as He Reunites With Kenny & Hannah

Last week, Rubio revealed that Hannah suffered a medical emergency and was rushed to a hospital in Mexico after experiencing facial drooping and paralysis on one side of her body.

Hannah was later airlifted to Phoenix, Arizona, for specialized medical care, but Rubio was initially unable to accompany her after encountering a travel issue at the United States-Mexico border.

“Every parent wants to be at their child’s bedside when they’re sick, and not being able to hold her hand or comfort her has been the hardest thing I’ve ever experienced,” Rubio told Page Six on Wednesday. “I am doing everything within my power to be reunited with her because, more than anything, she needs her daddy, and I need to be with my little girl.”

Rubio and Niedermeier’s immigration attorney, Kelsey Zubkoff, told TMZ she was exploring every available option to expedite Rubio’s spousal visa or secure emergency authorization allowing him to enter the U.S. and be with Hannah.

In his latest Instagram post, Rubio thanked Zubkoff and several key players, including Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva of Arizona, and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, for helping him obtain an emergency humanitarian visa.

The reality star also thanked concerned fans who advocated for his family, as well as the Customs and Border Protection officers in Arizona who ultimately approved and authorized his visa.

While doctors are still trying to determine the cause of Hannah’s brain bleed, Rubio remains optimistic as her condition continues to improve.

“She’s improving every day, doing amazing and getting back to her old self slowly but surely,” Rubio said in his post. “Although we still have so many unanswered questions as to the cause of her medical emergency, we are still seeing how she progresses. The medics have even expressed my presence with Hannah is already showing improvements in her which have excelled in the last hours.”

Rubio continued, “Special love for @kenneth_90day my husband who has been nothing short of a stand up husband, father & human, stepping up in my absence. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to all. Cannot express what my heart feels for all of you.”