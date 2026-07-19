Fans React to Sci-Fi Twist in Tyler Hynes’ New Hallmark Christmas Movie Sneak Peek

Hallmark’s Christmas movies are known for cozy romance, festive traditions, and plenty of holiday magic. Every now and then, though, the network likes to shake things up with a unique twist. Yep, it seems like that’s exactly what’s happening with Tyler Hynes‘ upcoming Countdown to Christmas movie, “The Nights Before Christmas.”

Following the release of the film’s first trailer, Hallmark gave fans another look at the story. Earlier today, Sunday, July 19, 2026, they shared a sneak peek on social media. And the new preview quickly got people talking, with many viewers loving the unexpected time-loop storyline and others already counting down the days until the movie premieres later this year.

Hallmark Gives Fans a Sneak Peek at ‘The Nights Before Christmas’

The official Hallmark Channel Instagram account introduced the preview with a question that perfectly matches the movie’s premise:

“How can you prove that you’re stuck in a time loop? ⏳”

Alongside the video, Hallmark wrote:

“Watch a sneak peek of #TheNightsBeforeChristmas before it premieres this #CountdownToChristmas on Hallmark Channel, streaming next day on @HallmarkPlus.”

The film stars Tyler Hynes as Marty, a man who finds himself reliving Christmas Eve over and over again. During the endless cycle, he meets Chloe, played by Laci J. Mailey, a recently unemployed journalist who is having a rough day of her own. There’s just one major complication: every time the day resets, Chloe forgets who Marty is.

Honestly, it’s a fun premise that blends Hallmark’s signature romance with a classic science-fiction concept. While time-loop stories have been around for years, this one appears to put a holiday spin on the familiar formula, giving fans something a little different to look forward to during this year’s Countdown to Christmas.

Fans Love the Unexpected Sci-Fi Twist

Hallmark Laci J. Mailey and Tyler Hynes Star in Hallmark’s “The Nights Before Christmas” (2026)

The sneak peek didn’t take long to generate excitement in the comments section, with many fans praising Hallmark for trying something new while others simply couldn’t wait to see Tyler Hynes return for another Christmas movie.

One viewer wrote:

“Very original theme. Hallmark meets sci-fi!”

Another fan shared:

“I usually find time loop movies so boring, but I believe Tyler Hynes is about to completely change that. Tyler makes it look interesting and fresh. As per his usual, the acting looks absolutely on point in this preview. Looking forward to watching this movie 🌸”

The actual countdown to the Holiday season has clearly already begun for many viewers. One excited fan commented:

“159 days until Christmas! Less than that for The Nights Before Christmas and I can’t wait! 🫶💞,”

Hallmark Channel joined in on the excitement, replying:

“We’re counting down the days! ❤️”

Other fans shared similar reactions, including:

“So looking forward to seeing Tyler & Laci together in a new Christmas movie this holiday season!🎄 Can’t wait til #TheNightsBeforeChristmas ⏳🎄✨🧔🏻❤️”

“We’re ready!❤️💚 Looking forward to watching!❤️🎄”

“Can’t wait for this! Anything Tyler is in will be amazing! 🤍♥️🤍”

“Two things I love in a movie: time loop tricks and @tyler_hynes”

“Can’t wait to watch this Holiday season ✨✨✨”

One viewer even pointed out that the premise reminded them of another holiday favorite from Netflix, writing:

“This reminds me of The 12 Dates Before Christmas starring Amy Smart”

It seems like fans are especially excited to see Hynes and Mailey paired together, while the time-loop concept has many curious to see how Hallmark puts its own spin on the idea.

Getty Benjamin Ayres, Erin Cahill, B.J. Britt, Andrew Walker, Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Kimberley Sustad, Lacey Chabert, and Jonathan Bennett at Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown To Christmas” Takeover on Opry Plaza in 2025

While the sneak peek answered plenty of questions about the story, it left one big question unanswered: exactly when will the movie air?

One fan asked:

“When is this supposed to air?”

Hallmark Channel responded:

“The Nights Before Christmas will air later this year during Countdown to Christmas! 🎄❤️”

So, for now, the network has only confirmed that the movie will be part of the Holiday lineup. An exact premiere date has not yet been announced.

If previous years are any indication, Countdown to Christmas will likely kick off around the middle of October and continue through the holiday season. That means there’s still a bit of a wait before fans can finally see Marty and Chloe’s story unfold.

Let’s be real, anticipation is already building after this first preview. Between Tyler Hynes leading the cast, Laci J. Mailey joining him, and the unexpected time-loop storyline, it seems like “The Nights Before Christmas” could end up being one of the more talked-about movies of Hallmark’s 2026 holiday lineup.