Tyler Hynes has starred in his fair share of Hallmark Channel holiday movies, and fans have just received an early Christmas present with a sneak peek at his latest yuletide project for Hallmark.

People was the first outlet to obtain the trailer for “The Nights Before Christmas,” an upcoming film that will be part of Hallmark’s annual Countdown to Christmas programming event.

As the outlet noted, he’s starring alongside former “Chesapeake Shores” star Laci J Mailey as his character’s love interest, Chloe.

A Nod to Bill Murray’s Classic Comedy

The trailer for the upcoming Christmas movie indicates “The Nights Before Christmas” will center around a gimmick popularized in Bill Murray’s 1993 comedy “Groundhog Day,” in which his character relived the same day on a repeated loop.

“Marty’s about to meet the love of his life… over and over again,” states a voiceover in the trailer.

That’s followed by Hynes’ character, Marty, declaring, “I’m caught in a time loop.”

A Time Loop Rom-Com

As the trailer continues, one of Marty’s friends asks, “When does this loop back to the beginning?” His answer: “Six seconds.”

Another vignette in the trailer features Marty becoming enchanted by Chloe while riding a subway in NYC. “I want to spend a second day with you,” he says.

That’s followed by another scene in which Chloe has no idea who he is when she encounters him in what — for her, at least — is their first meeting. “Have we met before?” she queries, prompting Marty to quip, “I just have one of those faces.”

Hynes shared the trailer via Instagram.

There’s Some ‘Holiday’ Magic At Play

The film’s synopsis indicates that Hynes’ character will experience an epiphany as he goes full “Groundhog Day.”

“One Christmas Eve, Marty, whose life is in a bit of a rut, finds himself wishing he had more time,” reads the synopsis.

“Thanks to some holiday magic, he awakes the next morning to discover it’s Christmas Eve — again,” the synopsis continues. “Confused at first, Marty learns to embrace his new normal. … But when Marty meets Chloe (Laci J Mailey), a newly out-of-work journalist having a bad day, he falls hard for her. The only problem is that when Christmas Eve morning comes once again, she doesn’t know who he is.”

That pattern continues to echo. “As the Christmas Eves repeat themselves, Marty is on a mission to keep trying to win her over and, in the process, figure out what he needs to do to finally make his way to Christmas Day — hopefully, with Chloe by his side,” Hallmark’s synopsis concludes.

Tyler Hynes’ 14th Hallmark Holiday Movie

As People reminds, “The Nights Before Christmas” is Hynes’ 14th holiday movie for the Hallmark Channel (when including his brief cameo in last year’s “Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story”) — and his 28th Hallmark film overall.

Christmas-themed projects have a special place in Hynes’ heart. Interestingly, his very first professional acting role at age 8 was in a Christmas classic, with the aspiring young actor cast as Tiny Tim in a stage production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”

“That was the first thing I did,” he recalled during an onstage Q&A.

When Will ‘The Nights Before Christmas’ Debut?

Hallmark has yet to unveil its Countdown to Christmas schedule for 2026, but fans can start looking for Tyler Hynes’ latest holiday movie later this year.