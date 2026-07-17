Matt Damon Shares Honest Update On Long-Awaited ‘Oceans 14’ Sequel

As the mammoth press tour for Christopher Nolan‘s “The Odyssey” continues, stars Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway paid a visit to SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live.”

During the conversation, host Andy Cohen had some questions about some long-rumored sequels to their respective hit movie franchises, Damon’s “Ocean’s 11” heist flicks and Hathaway’s “Princess Diaries” films.

‘Ocean’s 14’ Could Happen — But Probably Not Soon

When asked by Cohen about the current status of “Ocean’s 14,” Damon avoided spin and offered an honest response.

“I don’t know,” he said. “And if I had an update, I wish I had an update for you. But it’s somewhere floating around as a distinct possibility.”

Similarly, Hathaway admitted more pressing concerns have usurped a third “Princess Diaries” film in her to-do list.

“I’m busy making baby number three,” she explained. “And that has sort of taken the place of knowing exactly when I can make ‘Princess Diaries 3.'”

However, she also had some positive news to share. “But I can say I think we had a story breakthrough,” she continued. “I think that we’re moving in the right direction. The script that we were working on had, you know, we kind of had to start over with this new direction. Which is not the update I think anybody wants, but we all feel really good that this is going to be the one.”

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Damon Is Hollywood’s Most-Saved Star

At another point in the conversation, Cohen posed Damon with a question about the online trope about the various big-budget blockbusters in which the plot involves saving or rescuing his character.

“Matt, are you aware of the internet’s running joke that Hollywood has spent nearly $600 million to save you?” Cohen asked, adding, “I mean, it’s kind of funny.”

“It’s kind of funny,” Damon agreed. “And and also the movies that that references are all the movies where people, you know, had to come get me or whatever. It’s like ‘Saving Private Ryan’ and ‘The Martian’ and ‘Interstellar’ and this one.”

That said, Damon admitted he had no problem with that particular trope, joking that movies should “just keep losing me because these movies are really good.”

“Tell your agent I’m only looking for movies where I’m lost,” Cohen quipped.

“I’m only looking for movies where somebody needs to come find me,” Damon replied, prompting Hathaway to chime in.

“Wouldn’t you want to go get him?” she asked.

“I would get that guy. Of course,” Cohen responded.

“We’re always going to come rescue him,” added Hathaway.

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‘The Odyssey’ Was a ‘Heavy Advil Movie’

Meanwhile, Damon and Hathaway also did what they were supposed to do: talk about their new movie.

Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” is based on Homer’s epic poem, written at some point between the 8th and 7th centuries BCE. That, Cohen observed, required a very specific item of wardrobe.

“All the action sequences shot wearing sandals?” he asked Damon, further wondering whether that footwear left him with bisters.

“What we had were, a lot of us are middle-aged people and what we got was back pain because running through Troy like, you know, it’s all stone and you’re in these sandals, and they’re very real,” Damon explained.

“And yeah, they’d come like, our feet were all scuffed up,” he added. “But more than the little like scratches and cuts on your feet it was the back pain for us. Yeah. It was a heavy Advil movie in those weeks where we were doing that action stuff.”

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