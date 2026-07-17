Anne Hathaway Gives Big Update on ‘Princess Diaries 3’

Anne Hathaway shared the latest update on “The Princess Diaries 3.”

The 43-year-old actress joined Andy Cohen on SiriusXM alongside Matt Damon to promote their latest film, “The Odyssey.”

During the interview, Hathaway, who is expecting her third child, was asked about the current status of the third installment.

“I’m busy making baby number three,” Hathaway joked to Cohen. “And that has sort of taken the place of when knowing exactly when I can make ‘Princess Diaries 3.'”

Anne Hathaway Hints at ‘New Direction’ for ‘Princess Diaries 3’

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Hathaway also revealed that “The Princess Diaries 3” has a major story breakthrough, which she’s very excited about.

“But I can say I think we had a story breakthrough. I think that we’re moving in the right direction,” the actress teased. “The script that we were working on had, you know, we kind of had to start over with this new direction. Which is not the update I think anybody wants, but we all feel really good that this is going to be the one.”

In April, Hathaway confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that they’re “constantly working” on making “Princess Diaries 3” a reality.

“One hundred percent, we’re constantly working on it. [‘Devil Wears Prada 2’] cropped up unexpectedly and took over the space,” Hathaway told EW, adding that “it became impossible to focus on both at the same time.”

The “Mother Mary” star also confirmed at the time that “the intention is to make ‘Princess Diaries’ hopefully next,” stressing that she feels “everybody wants it.”

“If I learned anything from [‘Devil Wears Prada 2’], it’s that expectations are very, very high, and if you’re going to do it, you have to knock it out of the park,” Hathaway added.

Anne Hathaway Calls Third Baby a ‘Buzzer Beater’

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Hathaway also shared some details about her third pregnancy. The actress told Cohen she was “quietly pregnant” while promoting “The Devil Wears Prada 2” in April.

The “Les Misérables” actress confirmed that she’s due later this year.

“It’s so exciting. I’m at a stage in my life, I don’t know if you would ever take something like this for granted, but it’s certainly not a guarantee ever that when you want this, that you’re going to get it,” Hathaway gushed. “And the fact that we’re deep in this process this time, it’s very, very thrilling, and we’re extraordinarily grateful.”

Meanwhile, Damon shared how he learned about his co-star’s pregnancy and revealed his reaction to the news.

“Annie said to me, I was the last person to know. Apparently, people online knew, but I’m not really online, and she walked into the room,” Damon recalled. “We were doing interviews and I saw her bump and I went, ‘Oh my god, Annie,’ and she goes, ‘We had a buzzer beater,’ which I thought was the best. I’d never heard that term.”

Hathaway announced that she and her husband, Adam Shulman, are expecting their third child in an adorable Instagram post on June 19.

The full interview with Hathaway and Damon will air Tuesday, July 21, on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live.”

