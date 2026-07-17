Joanna Gaines Recreates Iconic TV Opening Frolicking in Her Wide Open Fields

HGTV star Joanna Gaines is having the time of her life preparing for new content coming to her family’s Magnolia network. When she’s not busy in the kitchen or skating around the farm, the family matriarch has plenty of things to do prepping new content for fans to enjoy.

The 48-year-old is well-known for her sense of fun and whimsy. Fans weren’t at all surprised to see her twirling around a wide open field, living out her “Little House on the Prairie” dreams.

Check out the hilarious video Joanna Gaines shared with her Instagram audience and get a peek of what the Magnolia Network will do next.

Joanna Gaines Has a Blast Twirling in the Open Fields

HGTV star Joanna Gaines recently had a blast enjoying time outside in the beautiful Texas landscape. Naturally, she felt pulled to recreate some iconic moments from film and television.

“These three songs are the daily soundtrack playing in my head,” Joanna captioned her recent Instagram post. “Anyways, we are working on an exciting project we can’t wait to share with you soon! @magnolianetwork 🤗”

The clip begins with the mother of five twirling around the field as “The Sound of Music” from the 1959 musical by the same name plays. It shifts to Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” as Joanna flops onto her back, enjoying the soft grass. Finally, the scene cuts to Joanna frolicking down a hill, playing the original “Little House on the Prairie” theme as she reenacts the opening title sequence.

“Tell me you’re an 80s kid without telling me you’re an 80s kid 😭” a fan joked in the comments, finding Joanna Gaines’ video all too relatable.

“😂 how do you solve a problem like Joannaaaaaa..🎶🎶🎶” another fan wrote, referencing “The Sound of Music.”

“You’re rebuilding a little house on the prairie of Switzerland, in memory of Bonnie Tyler?” someone else quipped, referencing the eclectic group of songs Joanna chose for the video.

No matter what the Magnolia Network produces next, fans are certain Joanna had a lovely time creating it.

The Designer Shows Off ‘Farm Life at its Finest’

With new and exciting things happening at the Magnolia Network, Joanna Gaines posed for a photo op on her farm. The shoot featured beautiful flowers, baby goats, and a tawny calf who couldn’t help but take interest in the revelry.

Fans loved getting a glimpse of what’s coming next from the Gaines family. Of course, the adorable animals helped drum up attention. In one video, Joanna struggles to keep all the flower vases upright while convincing the baby goats to lie still. At that very moment, the calf wanders into frame, wondering what the commotion is about.

It’s certainly a chaotic scene, but Joanna Gaines wouldn’t trade her life for the world.

“The animals you never know what they’re going to do 👏❤️❤️” a fan wrote on one of the Instagram posts.

“Life on the farm. There’s nothing like it! I love this,” another viewer added.

“Baby jerseys make the BEST photo bombs,” a follower familiar with farm animals chimed in.

Fans look forward to seeing what Chip and Joanna Gaines come up with next.