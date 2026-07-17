Exclusive – If Witney Carson Were to Take Up Another Reality Show, It Would Be…

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Witney Carson is certainly a busy person. After winning season 34 alongside Robert Irwin, she flew to Australia to film “The Next Pro” with many other members of the DWTS family. She and Robert also took part in the 2026 Live tour, exciting fans across the country.

Since then, Witney has been keeping busy as a wife, mother to two young sons, and entrepreneur. Her professional life focuses on dance, but she has many other passions and interests that would make fascinating reality television.

In fact, Witney thinks she and her husband, Carson McAllister, would have a blast doing a totally different type of show.

Witney Carson Has a Passion For Interior Design

Witney Carson is no stranger to reality television. From her beginnings on “So You Think You Can Dance” to her rise to stardom on “Dancing With the Stars,” she’s quite comfortable in front of the camera. However, her interests expand well beyond the world of dance.

While speaking to EntertainmentNow editor Lauren Weigle, Witney Carson revealed she has a passion for renovation and design. A special on HGTV would be the perfect setting for the reigning Mirrorball champion.

“I love that sort of thing,” she explained. “My husband is also a mechanical engineer, so his brain kind of thinks of building things. He just redid our boys’ room completely, so he built everything and I kind of designed it. So together I think it would be so fun to do.”

However, fans shouldn’t expect an HGTV show about the family right away. Witney still has the “Dancing With the Stars” convention coming up and plenty of other side ventures.

“I think we have so many projects right now that it would be definitely down the line, but that was something that we absolutely loved,” the dancer fondly reminisced about flipping her sons’ room.

The Reigning DWTS Champion Reveals Just How Many Projects She Juggles

If anyone can do it all, it’s Witney Carson. In addition to being a dedicated family woman and professional dancer, she also juggles other entrepreneurial endeavors.

“We run three different companies. Obviously my social media, and then we have our organic skincare brand, and then FINESSE, which takes up a lot of our time. Then we have to move to LA potentially if we’re coming back to the show,” Witney revealed.

When professional dancers sign up for another season of “Dancing With the Stars,” they have to relocate to Los Angeles for four months. Now that Witney and her family live in Florida, the move presents several challenges.

“It’s a big sacrifice for us, but it’s also what I love to do,” Witney admitted. “So we will see if we’re coming back this year. We’re still undecided, but we’ll see how our family is doing and decide then. It’s tricky. It’s a big sacrifice for us. But there’s no better time to be a dancer on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ than right now. It’s had such a resurgence, and it makes me so happy that people are loving dance as much as I do.”

Though fans would love to see Witney Carson and Carson McAllister star in their own HGTV show, it might be a long way off. Until then, everyone can dream.

Witney Carson will appear in future episodes of “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro,” which airs on ABC Monday nights at 8 p.m.