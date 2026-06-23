‘Dancing With the Stars’ Champ Witney Carson’s Son Recreates Her Routine With Robert Irwin in Adorable Video

Witney Carson’s children are absolutely in awe of Robert Irwin.

The duo handily won “Dancing With the Stars” in season 34. Though Witney’s sons are very young, they loved watching their mother perform. During the competition, it seems the little boys fell in love with Robert Irwin too.

In a new social media update, Witney Carson revealed her boys love playing “Dancing With the Stars.” See the adorable home video they made recreating one of her season 34 performances.

Witney Carson’s Boys Love Pretending to be Robert Irwin

Many children all over the world idolized Steve Irwin, the Crocodile Hunter. Now, the next generation seems completely taken with his 22-year-old son, Robert. Witney Carson’s sons are no exception.

Witney Carson is the mother of two boys, Leo, 5, and Jet, 3. As the family enjoys the summer together, the dancer revealed her sons love pretending to be Robert Irwin.

“When my kids ask me to play ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ you better believe I’m 100% there!” the season 34 champion shared in a sweet Instagram post. “Jet was adamant his shirt was off for this performance because he is ‘Robert Irwin’ lol! I have a feeling we will talk about last season for forever in this house, and I don’t mind one bit 🥹😭”

In the video, Witney and her younger son, Jet, recreate her Jive. The rest of their family pretends to be the judges. Her older son, Leo, proudly awards them a perfect 10.

Getty Cheryl Carson, Terri Irwin, Robert Irwin, Witney Carson and Carson McAllister, and their sons Jet McAllister and Leo McAllister, attend the Steve Irwin gala to support the charity Wildlife Warriors on May 2, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I love this!!!” Robert replied in the comments. His mother, Terri, and sister, Bindi, also voiced their support for the adorable video.

“Future mirror ball champion, right here! 😍” one fan cheered in the comments.

“It’s not the shiny dresses he will remember most but dancing around the living [room] with his mom in her comfy clothes will be what is the most special to him. How sweet!” another added.

Witney Carson Looks Ahead to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35

“Dancing With the Stars” season 34 will likely go down in history as one of Witney Carson’s favorites. However, she has her eyes on the prize and is already looking forward to season 35. In recent interviews, she discussed wanting a Marvel star on the show.

“Spider-Man” star Tom Holland is her dream partner, though she knows it’s a long shot.

“I mean, just putting that out there. Have you seen him dance? He’s good. He’s really good. I think he’s a little busy, but you know,” the 32-year-old told PEOPLE.

“If I had a dream partner, honestly, I’m gonna stick with Tom Holland because he seems really sweet,” Witney added. “He seems like he’s in a good solid relationship [with Zendaya], which is very important to do a show like this. He would just be really fun and a really cool guy. So that would actually be great. Let’s manifest it. Why not? Tom, if you’re bored, come on over.”

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson star in “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro,” debuting on Monday, July 13 on ABC. Season 35 premieres on the network this September.