Meet the 12 Dancers Competing on ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’

A new generation of ballroom talent is about to step into the spotlight when “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” premieres on July 13 on ABC. This new reality TV dancing competition will bring 12 accomplished dancers from around the world to compete for a prize unlike any other reality show reward: a coveted spot as a professional dancer on “Dancing With the Stars” Season 35. From former reality competition standouts to championship ballroom dancers, the “DWTS: The Next Pro” cast is packed with performers hoping to dance their way into the “DWTS” ballroom.

1. Adele Zaikman

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Adele is an LA-based dancer. She works as a dance teacher, and often competes with her partner Cătălin Caucă. The duo started dancing together last year, and they most recently appeared at the Blackpool Dance Festival in the UK.

2. AJ Pritchard

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AJ is a British dancer who reached the semifinals on “BGT” Series 7 with her partner Chloe Hewitt. Lots of experience here, as AJ used to be a pro dancer on “Strictly Come Dancing” from 2016 to 2019. In 2020, he competed on “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!”

3. Allen Genkin

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Allen has previously appeared on “Dancing With the Stars.” The California-based dancer won a Ballroom Battle segment on the show back in 2012. You can find Allen in ballroom competitions around the world, including the Blackpool Dance Festival in the UK.

4. Benji Castro

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I figured we’d see some “So You Think You Can Dance” alums in the mix, and that is what we have with Benji. The Miami-based dancer made the Top 7 during Season 16 of the show and later appeared on the show’s live tour.

5. Briar Nolet

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Briar is a Canadian dancer who competed on Season 3 of “World of Dance.” She finished in fifth place and would later go on tour with Jennifer Lopez. She also auditioned for “Canada’s Got Talent” in 2024, as well as appeared in the movies “The Next Step” and “The Chosen.”

6. Erik Linder

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Erik was part of the ballroom duo Erik and Rickie back in Season 4 of “America’s Got Talent.” The duo also made a guest appearance on “DWTS” around that time. He has performed with fellow “DWTS: The Next Pro” contestant Briar.

7. Jake Monreal

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Jake has a direct link to “Dancing With the Stars,” having appeared as a pro dancer on “DWTS: Juniors.” That season, he finished in ninth place with his partner, Sophia Pippen. He also competed on “So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation,” making it into the Top 10.

8. Natalie Jolley

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Natalie is a highly decorated ballroom dancer with her partner Parley Ford. Like others on “DWTS: The Next Pro,” Natalie and Parley competed at Blackpool in the UK. They became the first-ever Blackpool Amateur Smooth Champions.

9. Nina Mayster

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Nina is from Pennsylvania and owns a dancewear brand called VIBE Atelier. She is active in the ballroom competition scene, and said on Instagram that being on “The Next Pro” is the “biggest thing that happened to me in my life.”

10. Selena Hamilton

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Selena has an impressive resume. She has performed with Sombr at the VMAs and Doechii at Lollapalooza. Another big link to “DWTS,” as she will be performing with Derek Hough this summer on the “Symphony of Dance” tour.

11. Stephani Sosa

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Stephani may look familiar to “DWTS” fans. Not only has she performed in the troupe on the show, but she is also the sister of “DWTS” pro dancer Ezra Sosa. She has also appeared as a background dancer on “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

12. Tristen Sanders

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Tristen is based out of Atlanta and specializes in ballroom and hip-hop. He works as a manager at a dance studio. In the preview clip for “DWTS: The Next Pro,” Tristen says, “I’m gonna be a problem.”

“DWTS: The Next Pro” premieres on Monday, July 13, at 8/7c on ABC, with new episodes available to stream the next day on Hulu.