Derek Hough Vulnerably Opens Up About His ‘Raw’ & ‘Real’ Documentary with Wife Hayley – Exclusive 

“Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough and his wife Hayley debuted their documentary, “The Symphony of Dance,” at the Tribeca Film Festival this year.

The film explores Hayley Erbert Hough’s journey to the stage after suffering a traumatic cranial hematoma in the middle of a tour performance.

Derek Hough spoke with EntertainmentNow’s Lauren Weigle to discuss the raw emotions that created the film and the true vision behind it.

Jason Bergh Wanted to Film Hayley & Derek Hough’s First Rehearsal After the Incident

Before the film’s premiere on June 7, the Houghs weren’t quite sure what to expect from the experience. Thankfully, it went better than any of them ever imagined possible.

“It was awesome. It was so great,” Derek Hough shared with EntertainmentNow. He described the intense reactions from the audience members, which ranged from clapping, laughing, and even crying during the most vulnerable scenes.

“I was so happy too because, not just for us to share, but also for Jason Bergh, the director, and the whole crew, because it really was a labor of love. It was completely independent and everyone who stepped up to make the film really put their heart into it. It was really special,” the “Dancing With the Stars” judge added.

The couple never intended to make a documentary. It all began with a kind gesture and then blossomed into something spectacular.

“You know, it’s interesting, because it all started basically when I ran into Jason at another premiere for something, shortly after everything had happened,” Derek explained, noting that it was his first time at a festival supporting a friend. Jason Bergh heard about their story and approached Derek Hough with tears in his eyes, sharing that he was praying for Hayley’s full recovery.

Derek noted that Hayley wanted to get back into the dance studio as soon as possible. Jason Bergh felt astounded by Hayley’s resilience and wanted to do everything he could to help. He asked if he could film their first rehearsal after Hayley’s surgery, simply as a kind gesture and a gift to the couple. The Houghs agreed, and soon Jason Bergh became a regular part of their rehearsals.

“And then it just kind of became the next rehearsal, and then we’re actually doing tour,” Derek remembered. “And it just turned into something. It was very organic, it was just very natural.”

Director Jason Bergh Promised the Houghs Sincerity and Authenticity

Eventually, Jason Bergh realized he had enough footage to create a documentary. At first, Hayley was incredibly hesitant.

“She’s just quite private, you know?” Hough said of his wife. “She’s also very like, ‘there’s nothing really special about me,’ kind of thing.”

Hayley’s response shocked her husband, who finds her incredibly talented and special. Eventually, she came around.

“Her main thing was like, ‘Listen, I don’t want to do something if we feel like we have to create a story, or we have to fabricate anything, or we have to produce something, or we have to make it interesting,'” Derek Hough remembered his wife’s response. Above all else, Hayley wanted authenticity to be at the forefront of the film, and he readily agreed.

Thankfully, Jason Bergh was the perfect director to capture the story. He emphasized that he had no interest in embellishing any details. He simply wanted to capture Hayley’s road to recovery as it unfolded.

Bergh told the couple, “Whatever happens, happens and it’s going to be completely authentic, real, and raw, and whatever it becomes, it becomes.”

“Long story short, [Bergh] really made it an experience that felt really comfortable, that felt really real, and didn’t feel invasive in the sense of trying to get something,” Derek explained. “He just wanted to share something.”

The Houghs Connected With Their Audience By Displaying Their Raw Vulnerability

At the Tribeca Film Festival, Jason Bergh and the Houghs truly felt they connected with the audience through the power of honest storytelling.

Derek Hough remembers connecting with a friend who “always gives it to him straight” after the film and she delivered her honest opinion after going in with skepticism.

“I watched it, and it was so respectful and real and raw,” the friend told the Houghs.

As Hayley recovered, she received an outpouring of love and support from strangers online. Many shared their own stories. At that point, she realized she wanted to use her platform to connect with others and share her experience. Derek remembered people would tell her things such as, “Knowing that you’ve gone through something like this makes me feel less alone.”

While speaking with EntertainmentNow, Derek Hough recalled that one of the film’s producers had a relative who was in a very serious car accident and suffered a brain injury. Sadly, the victim passed away from his injuries. The victim’s mother attended the festival and saw “The Symphony of Dance.”

Even though she lost her son, she told the Houghs that Hayley’s story truly brought her hope. She still felt her son’s spirit with her and appreciated the film.

Overall, Derek Hough believes the genuine connections are what makes “The Symphony of Dance” so special.

Now, the Houghs are preparing for their summer tour. The encore of their “Symphony of Dance” tour begins on June 24 and runs through August 16. Tickets can be purchased on the tour’s official website.