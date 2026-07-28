Hayley Erbert Mourns Devastating Passing of Her Stepfather Jim — Our Hearts Go Out

“Dancing with the Stars” alum Hayley Erbert opened up about her deep grief following the recent death of her stepfather, Jim.

Erbert took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 28, to share news of her stepfather’s passing. The dance professional wrote an emotional tribute for Jim, whom she considered the “best bonus dad” after marrying into her family through her mom, Debbie.

“It has been a week since Jim left us earth side, a week since his beautiful soul was set free. 🕊️🌌 He was the best bonus dad there was, even though ‘bonus’ will never be a big enough word. He showed me that being a dad isn’t about biology. It’s about showing up. It’s about consistency, patience, protection, and love,” Erbert wrote.

Hayley Erbert Mourns Her Stepfather Jim

“I was so lucky to have him in my life. Jim was one of those rare people who made the world feel gentler just by being in it,” she continued. “Selfless in every sense, his kindness showed in everything he did, his calm made everyone feel safe, and his quiet humor was there for anyone paying close enough attention. To know him was to love him.”

Erbert recognized her sadness in her stepfather not being around to witness the growth of her and Derek Hough’s daughter, Everley Capri, whom the couple welcomed in December 2025.

“Everley didn’t have nearly as much time with him as any of us wish she could’ve, but she now has the best guardian angel. I will love you forever, Jim. And I will miss you even more ♥️,” Erbert wrote.

Erbert’s sister-in-law Julianne Hough paid tribute to Jim as well, writing in Erbert’s comments, “Jim will always and forever live in our hearts as we continue to keep his presence alive. Love you Jim, wrapping you all in love ❤️🫂.”

Hayley Erbert’s Stepfather Undergoes High-Risk Surgery

While Erbert has yet to reveal her stepfather’s cause of death, in May 2025, Jim underwent a high-risk surgery to remove a cancerous tumor in his torso.

At the time, the former “DWTS” pro sent a prayer request to fans and loved ones on Instagram. Erbert shared that through her own experience in December 2023, when she underwent brain surgery, she had hope that her stepfather would see a full turnaround.

“We could use every prayer, every ounce of love, and every bit of healing light today! My stepdad, Jim, is heading into a very long and high-risk surgery to remove a large tumor and any remaining cancer cells in his torso. He is truly one of the strongest, kindest souls I know, and I believe with all my heart that he’s going to make it through this with the same courage and grace he brings to everything in life,” Erbert wrote.

“When I went through my brain surgery, I witnessed firsthand how powerful love, energy, and prayer can be. They create space for miracles and right now, Jim could use that miracle,” she added. “Please surround him (and my mom) with strength, light, and all the healing energy we can possibly give. Jim, I love you so much.”