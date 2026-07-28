Big Brother 28 Live Feeds: Strategy Shifts as Houseguests Reconsider Jason Vote

The Big Brother 28 house spent Day 21 adjusting to a rapidly changing game as players continued discussing Jason’s nomination and whether the week’s eviction plans should remain in place. While Jason remained the expected target after becoming Kamu’s replacement nominee, conversations throughout the day suggested that several houseguests were beginning to explore alternative options. According to Rob Has a Podcast hosts Taran Armstrong and Mike Bloom, shifting alliances, strategic conversations and new information kept the vote from feeling completely settled as the house looked ahead to Thursday’s eviction.

Jason joined the block after Lyric used the Power of Veto on herself, but much of Monday centered on what should happen next. Rather than focusing only on the current nominations, players spent much of the day considering how this week’s decision could affect their games in the weeks ahead.

Houseguests Continue Evaluating Their Best Move

Although Jason remained the primary eviction target, several players revisited whether keeping him in the game could benefit their own long-term strategy. According to Armstrong and Bloom, discussions gradually shifted from simply deciding who should leave to evaluating which outcome would strengthen different alliances moving forward.

Yash emerged as one of the houseguests most open to exploring a different path if enough votes could come together. Barrett also participated in conversations about possible scenarios, while others continued weighing whether Jason or Mallory would be the stronger choice to keep if circumstances changed before eviction night.

Outside of strategy, Jason also attracted attention with his energetic personality around the house, including repeatedly banging a teapot during the day. While some houseguests found the behavior distracting, the conversations quickly returned to gameplay as everyone focused on preparing for the next major decision.

CBS Julie Chen Moonves and Jason De Puy on “Big Brother 28” Photo: Matthew Taplinger/CBS

New Information Reshapes Strategic Conversations

The biggest shift came after Angela shared information with Kamu about Drew’s recent strategic discussions. According to Armstrong and Bloom, the conversation encouraged Kamu to take another look at the larger picture rather than focusing only on the current week.

Former Survivor winner Rick Devens also encouraged Kamu to think about future rounds and the players who could become bigger strategic threats later in the game. Those conversations helped expand the discussion beyond Jason’s nomination and prompted several houseguests to reconsider where their priorities should be.

Those conversations underscored how quickly the game can change, with houseguests continuing to balance immediate decisions against longer-term relationships and future competition outcomes.

As information continued spreading through the house, several alliances worked to compare notes and clarify earlier conversations. Armstrong and Bloom noted that players often responded by denying or downplaying previous discussions as everyone attempted to protect their positions.

Despite the uncertainty, no final decision had been reached by the end of Day 21. Instead, the live feeds showed a house continuing to adapt as relationships evolved and new possibilities emerged. With strategic conversations expected to continue before Thursday’s live eviction, the outcome remains open as houseguests search for the move that will best position them for the weeks ahead.