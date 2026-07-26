Big Brother 28 Live Feeds: Veto Win Sets Up Backdoor Plan as House Divisions Deepen

A new Power of Veto winner has added another layer of uncertainty to Week 3 on the “Big Brother 28” live feeds.

During the July 26 edition of the Rob Has a Podcast live-feed update, host Taran Armstrong and guest Kirsten broke down a day filled with strategic maneuvering and shifting alliances. The veto result keeps Head of Household Kamu’s original backdoor plan alive while creating new complications.

The day began with Kamu targeting Jason as his preferred replacement nominee if the veto was used. Before the competition, several houseguests continued positioning themselves for the weeks ahead. In addition, Drew emerged as a pivotal player despite growing concerns about where his true loyalties lie. Taran noted that multiple alliances are beginning to question Drew’s place in the game’s power structure. This makes him an increasingly important figure to watch.

Lyric’s Veto Win Keeps the Backdoor Plan Alive

The biggest development came when Lyric captured the Power of Veto.

According to Taran, Lyric is expected to remove herself from the nomination block, allowing Kamu to move forward with his plan to nominate Jason as the replacement. However, the veto result doesn’t necessarily guarantee Jason’s eviction. Several players are already weighing whether keeping other nominees could better serve their long-term games. With several competing priorities emerging, the vote remains one of the week’s biggest question marks.

While the nominations appear straightforward on the surface, conversations throughout the day suggested the eventual eviction vote could become much more competitive than expected.

Several houseguests continued discussing whether Mallory should remain in the game. This created the possibility of a divided house if the final nominees shift after the veto ceremony. Taran suggested the vote may ultimately depend on how aggressively key strategists decide to campaign in the days ahead.

Drew Faces Growing Pressure as Alliances Shift

Away from the veto competition, much of the strategic conversation centered on Drew.

Taran explained that Drew still believes he’s positioned well between multiple groups, but other players have started viewing him as someone with too many connections. At the same time, Devens continues strengthening his position by quietly gathering information while keeping his secret advantage hidden from most of the house.

The podcast also highlighted growing cracks within the veteran “Icons” alliance. Angela’s desire to protect Mallory could eventually conflict with the strategic priorities of both Dee and Devens. This could create another potential fracture if the vote becomes close.

Meanwhile, Taylor continued pitching an ambitious alliance structure designed to unite players from several different groups. However, Taran questioned whether the proposed coalition had enough existing trust to succeed.

As the night ended, Drew spent hours talking with Melody, prompting further speculation about their growing connection inside the house. Taran suggested the developing relationship could make Drew an even bigger target if he cannot regain momentum in the game. Looking ahead, the hosts identified the upcoming eviction vote, Angela’s evolving relationship with Dee and Devens, and the fate of Mallory as the biggest storylines to watch during the next round of live feeds.