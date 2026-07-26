Marvel’s New Black Panther: 5 Fast Facts About Actor David Jonsson

Marvel’s day-long series of presentations at San Diego’s Comic-Con on Saturday, July 25 generated a lot of news, from Ryan Gosling joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Ghost Rider to director Ryan Coogler confirming he’ll be returning to Wakanda by helming a third Black Panther movie.

Along with that news came the revelation that the film will see a new star assuming the mantle of Black Panther: David Jonsson.

So who is the British actor who’ll be starring in the third “Black Panther” film? Read on to learn five fast facts about David Jonsson.

1. He Comes From Humble Beginnings

Jonsson was born in London in 1993, raised in working-class surroundings.

The youngest of four, his father worked as an IT engineer at Heathrow Airport, while and his mother’s job was with London’s Metropolitan Police.

When he was just 11, his parents divorced. As he explained in an interview with The Guardian earlier this year, his parents ending their marriage destabilized him. “When you come from a broken home, it changes you,” he observed.

2. His Troubled Youth Paved the Way for Acting Success

The product of a broken home, Jonsson admits he didn’t always make the best decisions in his youth. “I wasn’t a bad kid at all,” he told The Guardian. “I was just a bit … distracted at the time.”

He wound up being expelled from school, which meant attending another school in Hammersmith. That required a 90-minute commute each day.

It was at that school, however, that he discovered acting. That led him to the National Youth Theatre, which brought about even further opportunities. At age 16, Jonsson won a scholarship to attend the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York, spending two years in the Big Apple discovering his talent as an actor.

When he returned to London, his mother encouraged him to audition for the famed Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA). He was accepted, and studying at the renowned institution proved to be life-changing.

3. He’s Been in Some Big Films and TV Shows

After graduation from RADA, Jonsson’s career took off quickly.

As his star rose, he landed increasingly larger roles. His big break came in the British TV series “Deep State.” That led to a juicy role in the HBO hit “Industry,” and then a major role in the big-budget feature “Alien: Romulus.”

As he told The Guardian, even after all that success he still found himself grappling with being described as a star. “Star, I don’t know, but rising — I guess,” he said.

4. He Feels the Responsibility of Being a Black British Actor

As Jonsson told The Guardian, he recognizes that due to his heritage, he’ll be seen as a role model. That’s something that he does not take lightly.

“Growing up, I had the Denzel Washingtons and Idris Elbas, but they’re not me,” he explained. “There’s not enough space for diverse talent in this industry. I realize I have an important role in defining what Black is.”

He added: “Every character I do, no matter what, I’m going to be a Black man first. Until we change what it is [to be a Black man], everyone’s going to have a certain view on it, you know what I mean? But I think that is evolving.”

5. He’ll Play the Son of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa

During Marvels Comic-Con presentations, Coogler laid out the details of Jonsson’s character, and his relationship to the existing characters in the franchise.

“The last time we got to make a movie, we introduced a character who is the son of the character that the great Chadwick Boseman played, our T’Challa, in that film,” Coogler said onstage.

“And today, I want to tell you that in this next film, he grows up [and] he comes of age,” he said, at which point he introduced .Jonsson to a standing ovation.

“I want to say thank you so much,” Jonsson said, getting emotional. “Thank you Ryan, thank you Kevin [Feige], thank you to this amazing family that I have the honor and the privilege and the blessing to join.”