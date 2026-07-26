Marvel Reveals ‘Black Panther 3’ New Lead, Sets Release Date

“Black Panther” fans are still buzzing after this year’s Comic-Con unveiled the new face of the franchise.

On Saturday, Marvel Studios announced David Jonsson as the new Black Panther, with the actor set to portray T’Challa’s son in “Black Panther 3.”

The third installment of the blockbuster hit is slated to premiere on December 15, 2028.

“Black Panther 3” picks up with Prince T’Challa II as he comes of age after making his debut as a child in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Ryan Coogler is returning to direct the film, while Letitia Wright and Winston Duke will reprise their roles as Shuri and M’Baku, respectively.

David Jonsson is the New Black Panther

Chadwick Boseman famously portrayed T’Challa, also known as Black Panther, before his death in August 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

During the event, Coogler revealed Jonsson as the new Black Panther, with the audience erupting in applause and cheers.

“I want to say thank you so much,” Jonsson said after taking the stage. “Thank you, Ryan. Thank you, Kevin. Thank you to this amazing family that I have the honor and privilege and blessing to join.”

The actor continued, “I actually don’t want to say too much. Because I want to let this screen do the talking. And believe me, the honor is entirely mine.”

‘Black Panther’ Fans Celebrate Exciting News

Fans quickly shared their excitement over the introduction of the new Black Panther.

Someone commented, “You can feel the genuine emotion from David. It comes through the screen. Which is why we’re all crying watching this.”

A fan wrote, “I’m already crying. Chadwick would be so proud of him to carry on this legacy.”

Another shared, “If you’ve seen his previous work, you know his acting is gonna be PASSIONATE in this role. 10/10 casting.”

Someone added, “When I say this dude is quite literally the perfect casting to play the son of T’Challa, I mean that with every thing I’ve got. Just watch ‘The Long Walk’… you’ll thank me later.”

Jonsson has already made a name for himself with roles in films such as “Alien: Romulus” and “The Long Walk.” He also starred in the first two seasons of HBO’s “Industry.”

Marvel Also Introduced the ‘Ghost Rider’

Another highlight of the event was the introduction of the next Ghost Rider, Ryan Gosling.

The three-time Oscar nominee is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a standalone “Ghost Rider” movie, which is slated to premiere in 2028.

“As you know, this is a character I’ve wanted to play for a long time,” Gosling told the cheering crowd.

Director Shawn Levy had nothing but praise for the actor.

“Gosling is the absolute [expletive]. I say that with tremendous respect,” Levy said. “We spent a lot of time last year making ‘Starfighter,’ and the opportunity as Ryan started talking about this character, I was like, ‘Bro let’s ride.’ We’ll see you in 2028!”