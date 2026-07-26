Halle Berry Sizzles in Revealing Swimsuit on Luxury Tropical Vacation

Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry left her fans jaws on the floor after sharing some revealing swimsuit photographs from her luxury tropical vacation.

Berry, 59, turns 60 next month (on August 14), but still looks absolutely astonishing, having clearly maintained a healthy lifestyle.

The star of 1994’s comedy film “The Flintstones,” 2000’s Marvel movie “X-Men,” 2001’s Gothic romantic drama “Monster’s Ball” (for which she won her Best Actress Oscar), 2004’s DC movie “Catwoman,” and 2026’s crime thriller “Crime 101” took to social media to share her enjoyment of an unspecified beach resort with her followers.

Sun, Sea & Sand Looks Fabulous on Halle Berry

Halle Berry shared a carousel of photographs and a video from her tropical getaway on her Instagram account with her 9.2 million followers.

Specifically, there are nine photographs and one video in the post. The video show Berry’s musician and producer fiancé Van Hunt attempting to land a straw hat on his head on a beach. The photographs include two of Berry in her gorgeous and revealing black swimsuit (one of which is very cheeky), one of Berry and Van Hunt embracing, one of Berry in a beautiful flowery summer dress, and plenty of the stunning scenery in the beautiful unspecified resort in which Berry and Van Hunt are vacationing.

British singer-songwriter Olivia Dean’s 2023 single “Dive” plays over the post.

Berry’s caption on her post reads, “Each trip rewrites me a little !”

Of course, the star’s fans went wild for her pictures and flocked to the comments section to have their say on them. Many of the comments focused on how amazing Berry looked.

Fans Love ‘Beautiful’ Berry’s Pictures

Getty Halle Berry.

The comments section of Halle Berry’s vacation post is teeming with positive messages from her fans and followers. Her post has also been liked by the likes of Jessica Alba and Naomi Watts.

One of Berry’s followers commented, “Lovely, lovely shape, Halle! 😍✨ Glowing and confident as always 🌟 So chic, too! Hope you’re having the most wonderful holiday and enjoying every beautiful moment 🥰☀️🦁👑.”

Another one said, “So beautiful❤️❤️❤️❤️ Please tell me you have Vans “On the jungle floor album” on constant repeat!!!”

Someone else wrote, “Booty looking Licious 🔥 Go girl 🙂✌🏻🤍.”

One individual proclaimed, “You still are and will always be the most beautiful woman I have ever seen!!! Another level that no woman has matched yet!”

“What kind of potion does this woman drink, to stay so fine for so long 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” pondered somebody else.

Meanwhile, a Marvel fan said, “Enjoy! Kinda bummed you’re not in Avengers Doomsday though 😔.”

Finally, an Instagram user commented, “Love your pics, 😉 song choice. Perfection.”

Berry is enjoying a busy 2026. Having already starred in the aforementioned “Crime 101,” she is preparing for a number of future projects. They include thriller films “The Process,” “The President Is Missing,” “Sunburn,” and “Red Card,” action horror movie “Maude v Maude,” drama movie “Fleur,” and comedy film “Family Swap.” We’ll look forward to seeing them all.

We’re so pleased to see Halle Berry enjoying herself on her luxury getaway. It’s great to see the star so happy and in love.

Halle Berry’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.