Naomi Watts Wishes Husband Billy Crudup a Heartfelt Happy Birthday — ‘Couldn’t Love You More’

Two-time Academy Award-nominated actress Naomi Watts has wished her actor husband Billy Crudup a Happy Birthday.

Watts, 57, is best known for her roles in movies like 2001’s “Mulholland Drive,” 2005’s “King Kong,” and for her Oscar-nominated performances in 2003’s “21 Grams” and 2012’s “The Impossible.”

She met Crudup, who turned 58 yesterday, when they were co-stars on Netflix’s 2017 psychological thriller drama series “Gypsy.” The “Netflix couple” married in 2023.

Crudup is best known for his appearances in movies like 2009’s “Watchmen” and 2017’s “Alien: Covenant,” as well as television shows like “The Morning Show” and “Hello Tomorrow!” He has also appeared prolifically on stage and won he Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his performance in Tom Stoppard’s play “The Coast of Utopia” in 2007.

His wife took to social media one day after his birthday to send him some birthday love.

Naomi Watts Shared a Lovely Photo of Herself & ‘Darling Husband’ Billy Crudup

In a post dated Thursday, July 9, shared with her 2.1 million followers on her Instagram account, Naomi Watts paid a heartfelt (and slightly belated) birthday tribute to her husband, Billy Crudup.

The actress posted a lovely photograph of herself and Crudup enjoying a boat ride along the Seine in a sunny Paris, France. In the image, both Watts and Crudup are smiling, while Watts is wearing dark shades and holding a nearly empty glass of white wine.

Her caption on the post reads, “Happy Birthday my darling husband. Couldn’t love you more ♥️.”

The star’s followers and fans flocked to the comments section of the post to have their say on it and send Crudup their own birthday wishes.

Followers Say Watts & Crudup Are ‘Perfect Together’

Getty Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup.

The comments section of Naomi Watts’ birthday post for Billy Crudup is teeming with lovely comments — including several from some familiar faces.

English actor Richard E. Grant left a load of birthday-appropriate emojis, commenting, “🙌❤️🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂.”

Academy Award-winning actress Julianne Moore wrote, “Happy birthday Billy ❤️ You guys are perfect together 💋.”

English television and radio presenter Fearne Cotton left some emojis, commenting, “❤️❤️❤️.”

One of Watts’ followers said, “Happy birthday Billy!! 🎉🎂, love the photo 💯.”

Another follower wrote, “AWWW Happy Birthday Billy!!❤️🔥🙌 thanks for taking care of our Nai.”

Someone else said, “Happiest birthday Billy 🎂🫶🏽 ~ you look so good together! ♥️”

“He is lovable, his one act play was brilliant, happy birthday,” commented another Instagram user.

One individual noted, “So much tallent in one PIC😍 Happy birthday.”

Finally, somebody playfully suggested, “I think a perfect birthday gift for him would be to bring Gypsy back 🔥❤️.”

Netflix, over to you.

We’d like to send our most sincere Happy Birthday wishes to Billy Crudup as he turns 58. We hope he has the most wonderful day celebrating with his nearest and dearest. We also wish him and Naomi Watts all the very best for their future together — they undoubtedly look like a very happy couple.

Both Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup’s filmography info were courtesy of IMDb.