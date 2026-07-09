‘The Way Home’ Executive Producers Open Up About What’s Next for Kat & Elliot After their Big Moment

While some fans of “The Way Home” are putting Port Haven and the pond behind them now that the show is over after being canceled, others still have plenty of questions following the story’s ending. Fortunately, both the stars and executive producers behind the series have been willing to offer answers around the situation with Elliot and Tessa and what would likely have happened in season five, not to mention the cliffhanger that could have occurred.

On top of that, they’ve filled fans in on what comes next for Kat and Elliot.

*SPOILERS AHEAD IF YOU HAVEN’T WATCHED THE FINAL EPISODE!*

Do Kat and Elliot Have a Wedding? If So, When?

Hallmark Elliot and Kat from Hallmark’s “The Way Home”

If you’ve already watched the last episode of “The Way Home,” then you’ll know that Elliot Augustine (Evan Williams) “survived being shot in 1926,” TV Insider explains. Although that could have been how the story wrapped up for the character, there was one more thing that fans were surely hoping to see and their wish was definitely fulfilled… to a point.

TV Insider also noted that after Elliot and Kat Landry (Chyler Leigh) “were home in the present, he proposed and [she] said yes.”

Of course, after an engagement, usually comes a wedding. However, fans never got to see Elliot and Kat tie the knot. So, did they end up getting married?

Hallmark Elliot and Kat from Hallmark’s “The Way Home”

While interviewing “The Way Home” executive producers Heather Conkie and Alexandra Clarke, TV Insider noted, “Speaking of Kat and Elliot, because I was looking for wedding rings in the last two scenes, and I don’t think I saw any on them. I think I only saw Kat’s engagement ring.”

That prompted TV Insider to ask the obvious question: “So, they’re not married yet, are they?”

“We left that open-ended,” said Clarke. “We’re not really saying how far in the future that wedding is. It’s certainly not the next day, and it’s certainly not a month later. It’s Alice coming back from probably X amount of time at school for this and it is in the future. So, yeah, we sort of left it open-ended. Again, I think that last piece of the puzzle, we left a lot of it up to the audience’s interpretation of what they would want for everybody.”

Granted, that’s not all that’s in store for the pair…

What Else Does Kat and Elliot’s Future Involve?

Hallmark Kat and Elliot from Hallmark’s “The Way Home”

Clarke and Conkie also addressed what else Kat and Elliot would likely see in their future had the show’s story continued.

First, Conkie told TV Insider that there’s no doubt that the couple would have ended up saying “I do,” acknowledging that “Elliot and Kat would definitely have gotten married.”

Beyond that, Conkie added, “I would’ve liked to have seen her get pregnant again because he brought it up at some point and she said, ‘It’s still something we can discuss. It’s up for discussion.’ Let’s do it. I would’ve loved to have seen that.”

Clarke also opened up about what else the beloved characters are up to following their engagement, telling TV Insider, “Kat and Elliot are over at Elliot’s house living their best life, I think they’re going down to that pond. I just don’t think that will ever go away.”