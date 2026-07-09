Lin-Manuel Miranda Praises Taylor Swift as Oscars Buzz Builds

As Oscars buzz and awards speculation begins to swirl, Lin-Manuel Miranda isn’t getting caught up in the conversation. The songwriter and “Hamilton” creator had nothing but praise for Taylor Swift, even as both could end up competing for Best Original Song at next year’s Academy Awards, according to People.

Lin-Manuel Miranda Isn’t Thinking About Awards

Miranda wrote the new song “Along the Way” for Disney’s live-action “Moana,” while Swift penned “I Knew It, I Knew You” for “Toy Story 5.” With both films in the awards conversation, some fans are already wondering whether the pair could face off at the Oscars.

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At the “Moana” premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 7, Lin-Manuel Miranda said that possibility never crossed his mind while writing the music. Instead, he was focused on creating a song that felt authentic to the characters and the story.

“I love Taylor,” he told People. He also praised her latest song, saying he thought it was “really fun.”

Rather than chasing awards, Lin-Manuel Miranda explained that his focus is on telling the story honestly. “When you’re writing for characters,” he said, “you’re not thinking about the Oscars.” Instead, the goal is to make the song feel “honest and true.”

He added that Swift “did a wonderful job” with her contribution to “Toy Story 5” and said he was proud to create a song for “Moana.”

Returning to the World of “Moana”

As reported by People, Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote the songs for Disney’s original 2016 animated “Moana,” including the Oscar-nominated hit “How Far I’ll Go.”

Although he did not work on 2024’s “Moana 2,” he returned for the live-action remake to write “Along the Way.” The new song is performed by newcomer Catherine Laga’aia alongside Dwayne Johnson and original “Moana” star Auli’i Cravalho, who also serves as an executive producer on the film.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Kids Gave the Song the Ultimate Test

For Lin-Manuel Miranda, the biggest sign that “Along the Way” was working had nothing to do with critics or awards voters.

He revealed that his sons, Sebastian, 11, and Francisco, 8, often hear him singing while he works. However, it was hearing them sing the song on their own that convinced him he had something special.

According to People, he said the tune was “catchy enough” to stand beside the songs he wrote for the original film. When he heard his youngest son singing “Along the Way,” he knew it had passed what he jokingly called the “smell test.”

Taylor Swift’s Song Is Already Making Waves

Swift’s “I Knew It, I Knew You” marked her first new recording since “The Life of a Showgirl.” She previously shared on Instagram that she wrote the song after watching an early cut of “Toy Story 5,” drawing inspiration from Jessie.

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The track quickly broke streaming records after its release. This added even more excitement to the possibility of an awards season matchup. Even so, Lin-Manuel Miranda has made it clear that great storytelling – not trophies – is still the real goal.