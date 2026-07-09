Emmy Rossum Reveals the Real Reason for Her ‘Shameless’ Exit

Emmy Rossum is opening up about her Shameless exit and correcting a long-standing misconception about why she left the hit series after nine seasons.

During a new appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, Rossum looked back on her nine seasons as Fiona Gallagher and explained why she decided to leave the hit Showtime series.

The actress also opened up about fighting for equal pay, her bond with former co-star Jeremy Allen White and which of Fiona’s former relationships she still supports.

Rossum starred on Shameless from its premiere in 2011 until her departure following Season 9. Although some viewers believed she stepped away from the series to focus on starting a family, Rossum said her decision was driven by a desire to pursue a new creative opportunity.

“I think a common misconception is I left to go have babies,” Rossum told Cooper. “That could not be further from the truth.”

Rossum Says She Was Ready to Begin a New Creative Chapter

By the time Rossum was offered two additional seasons of Shameless, she had already launched a production company and was preparing to work on a series she had been developing.

Rossum said Shameless showrunner John Wells encouraged her to take greater control of her career. During her time on the series, she began directing episodes and received guidance from Wells as she explored writing and developing projects of her own.

Leaving the series was still an emotional decision.

Rossum described feeling both grief over separating from the cast and excitement about beginning a new stage of her career. She had appeared in 110 episodes and believed she had reached a point where she was ready to explore different creative opportunities.

“I left with a lot of grief and sorrow because I would miss all those people,” she said.

Despite reports over the years describing the production as challenging, Rossum spoke positively about her experience and credited Shameless with helping her grow beyond acting.

Rossum said the cast spent long days together while filming in Chicago. Some workdays lasted between 10 and 20 hours. Those demanding schedules also helped form close relationships among the actors.

Rossum compared working on a television series to attending summer camp because the cast shared meals, spent time in one another’s hotel rooms and became deeply involved in each other’s lives.

She also recalled the discipline expected on the Shameless set. Actors were required to arrive prepared without shortened copies of the day’s script available during filming. The production also avoided routine hair and makeup touch-ups immediately before scenes.

For Rossum, the experience became nearly a decade of creative training.

“I felt like I was born on that job,” she said.

Emmy Rossum Reflects on Fiona, Jeremy Allen White and Equal Pay

Rossum also reflected on the personal experiences that helped her connect with Fiona.

The actress was raised by a single mother and experienced the absence of a parent during her childhood. When she first read the Shameless script, she connected with Fiona’s longing for an absent parent, her focus on survival and the loyalty within the Gallagher family.

Rossum said she immediately believed the role belonged to her, even though producers initially questioned whether she was the right fit.

After appearing in movies including The Phantom of the Opera, The Day After Tomorrow and Poseidon, she said casting executives viewed her as “too princessy” to portray Fiona’s raw and complicated life.

The role ultimately became one of the defining performances of her career.

When Cooper asked which Gallagher sibling she was closest to away from the cameras, Rossum selected Jeremy Allen White, who portrayed Fiona’s younger brother Lip.

Rossum praised White’s intensity and honesty as an actor and said she especially enjoyed filming emotional scenes that allowed Fiona and Lip to challenge one another. She added that she is proud of White’s continued success and grateful for the years they spent working together.

The actress also revisited her highly publicized effort to receive equal pay on Shameless.

Rossum understood why William H. Macy earned more when the series began. He joined the show with more experience and an extensive list of credits.

As the series continued and Fiona became increasingly central to its story, Rossum and her representatives believed her compensation should reflect her contributions.

Her initial request was unsuccessful. When the series later sought additional seasons, Rossum tried again.

The private negotiations unexpectedly became public after Rossum discovered an article about the situation while scrolling through social media. She said the public response surprised her, particularly as people questioned why she was not already receiving equal compensation.

The matter was resolved shortly afterward.

Rossum said her goal was not simply to earn more money but to be valued equally for equal work.

“It’s always scary asking for what you think you’re worth,” she told Cooper.

She also acknowledged that women can face different expectations when advocating for themselves professionally. Rather than focusing on remaining likable, Rossum said she concentrated on being professional and standing behind what she believed was fair.

Years later, she learned that her decision had encouraged other women to advocate for themselves. Rossum recalled meeting a woman who told her that the employees at her workplace asked for raises after following Rossum’s fight for pay equity.

The impact extended far beyond the television set and became part of Fiona’s lasting legacy.

Rossum also answered a question Shameless fans have debated for years: Which of Fiona’s former partners should she have ended up with?

Her answer was immediate.

“Jimmy/Steve,” Rossum said.

Although she acknowledged that the character, played by Justin Chatwin, was not always honest, Rossum said she continues to love the pair together. The actors had previously worked together on Dragonball Evolution, and Rossum was excited to reunite with Chatwin when she learned he had joined the series.

Years after leaving the Gallagher household behind, Rossum’s affection for Shameless remains clear. While Fiona’s story ended before the series concluded, Rossum credits the show with giving her a creative home, lasting friendships and the confidence to move into the next chapter of her career.