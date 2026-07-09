Star Speaks Out After Show’s ‘Surprising’ Cancellation Despite Being Adored

Even if a show is a hit with both fans and critics alike, that’s no guarantee that it will be renewed by its network. Just take “It’s Not Like That,” for instance, a popular series starring “Felicity” alum Scott Foley and Erinn Hayes that has just been canceled and won’t be getting a second season despite getting off to a seriously impressive start.

“From Parenthood alums Ian Deitchman and Kristin Robinson, It’s Not Like That followed Malcolm (Foley), a pastor who is a recently widowed dad of three, and Lori (Hayes), a newly divorced mom of two teens, as they navigate their newly minted singledom with parenthood,” according to Deadline.

*SPOILER ALERT FOR THOSE WHO HAVEN’T SEEN THE FINAL EPISODE!*

“The finale ended with Malcolm finally professing his feelings for Lori,” Deadline explained. “It turned out to only be in his head, with Lori instead sharing with him her dilemma whether to move on with her new boyfriend or reunite with her ex-husband. Malcolm saved his confession for another time — which now will never come.”

Strong Reviews & High Rankings Couldn’t Save ‘It’s Not Like That’

Now that “It’s Not Like That” has ended, the show’s “Rotten Tomatoes score will stay at a perfect 100%, and the series’ leads Malcolm … and Lori … will remain star-crossed lovers. That is because Wonder Project’s faith-based family drama will not be getting a second season by Prime Video,” Deadline reported on Tuesday, July 7. “The news comes more than a month and a half after It’s Not Like That was released globally on Prime Video.”

“The cancellation of It’s Not Like That is somewhat surprising,” Deadline noted. “In addition to its strong reviews, it seems to have been doing well. Prime Video is not releasing viewership numbers, but it started putting out weekly Top 10 rankings, and the first one, which came out June 3, featured It’s Not Like That at No. 9 on the global series list. The drama also has remained a fixture on Prime Video’s Daily Top 10 series list in the U.S., currently at No. 5.”

‘Always Grateful for the Chance…’

Following the news that “It’s Not Like That” won’t be returning for a second season, Foley took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 8, to post a video that showed him sharing his thoughts on the cancellation. In the caption, he wrote, “cancelled!!! Always grateful for the chance/opportunity. Always.”

“Well, after six or so weeks in Prime Video’s top 10, and I think getting as high as like three or four, [and] really great reviews, I think we have like 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, our little show called ‘It’s Not Like That’ has been canceled at Amazon Prime,” Foley said in the video. “I think I’m just I’m disappointed, obviously, but I’m so grateful for the chance, right? I got to make a show I’m so proud of with people I grew to like a lot, and now we don’t get to make it anymore, and you don’t get to watch it.”

Foley then thanked the show’s viewers, saying, “If you watched it, thank you. I appreciate it. If you didn’t, [it’s] still on Amazon Prime. You can check it out. It’s not going to change the cancellation, but I wanted to thank everybody who took the time to check it out.”

“Whether you found it on your own, whether it was a recommendation you saw on social media, it’s appreciated. So thank you,” he continued. “And to the entire cast and crew of ‘It’s Not Like That,’ I loved making a show with you, and I would work with you again and again and again.”