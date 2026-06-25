Fans of Canceled NBC Series ‘Warned’ About ‘Jaw-Dropping Cliffhanger’

As fans ride a roller coaster of excitement and disappointment while some popular series are being renewed and others are canceled, viewers of one show that’s gotten the ax apparently need to prepare for something BIG as the storyline wraps up.

What does that mean? Well, after finding out that “Brilliant Minds” won’t be returning to NBC, fans are now being given a heads-up about what’s set to happen with the show. Although this advance notice doesn’t involve any fun-ruining spoilers, it does involve something very intriguing.

Fans Are ‘Worried’ About How ‘the Final Episode Will Unfold’

Fans of “Brilliant Minds” surely have plenty of opinions when it comes to how the current season should wrap up, especially considering the fact that it looks like the show may be ending permanently.

At the same time, viewers might also be dealing with “some concerning thoughts” as the last episode approaches, according to Parade. Indeed, after “[t]he series was quietly canceled by NBC, … many fans are worried about the way the final episode will unfold.”

Parade tells its readers that “[d]uring his Inside Line post, Matt Webb Mitvoch has warned fans of a ‘brilliantly jaw-dropping cliffhanger’ to end the series. Brilliant Minds hadn’t planned to end with two seasons, and that is clear from the way it ends.”

“Cliffhangers are sometimes welcome, but not when there has been an abrupt cancellation,” Parade states. “Now, fans know they’re going to be left with questions that are unlikely to ever be answered.”

‘The Fight Isn’t Over’ for ‘Brilliant Minds’

Along with the fact that a promised cliffhanger will surely pique the interest of “Brilliant Minds” fans, there is also still a question about the shows future despite being canceled.

For a little more context, “NBC made the decision back in May 2026 to cancel Brilliant Minds,” Parade notes, with Variety reporting at the time that the network opted to ditch “the medical drama … after two seasons.”

“It was a relatively quiet cancellation, as many feared the worst back in February,” Parade explained. “The medical drama was supposed to return after the Winter Olympics, but then the final six episodes were pushed to an undetermined later date. That date finally came at the end of the main TV season, pushing the final episodes into the summer, when shows historically see lower linear ratings.”

However, Parade also points out that “[t]he fight isn’t over for the series just yet.” Along with the fact that “the medical drama is still being shopped around,” it’s important to note that “[c]ast options usually expire at the end of June, so it’s possible that we’ll get some final answers before the current series finale airs on July 1.”

At the same time, “saving a series is difficult, especially when the linear ratings dropped so severely from freshman to sophomore season,” per Parade.

It seems like, for the time being, fans will just have to keep their fingers crossed when it comes to the potential future of “Brilliant Minds.”