Major News About the Future of ‘Dutton Ranch’ Has Been Revealed and Caused a Buzz Among Fans Who Want One Thing

If you’re a fan of “Dutton Ranch,” then you’re far from being alone. The “Yellowstone” spinoff has been a massive success, which is why viewers have been eagerly awaiting news about the future of the show.

That’s also why you’ll surely be thrilled to find out that the show has just been renewed for a second season! And while that’s a good thing, fans have reacted by making a major request.

Viewers Can Start Getting Excited About ‘Dutton Ranch’ Season 2

As other shows face cancellation this year, it seems like “Dutton Ranch” may have a long future ahead of it.

Indeed, thanks to its impressive success, “Yellowstone spinoff Dutton Ranch has been renewed for a second season,” Deadline reported on Wednesday, June 24. “The renewal comes as the show, which stars Kelly Reilly [as Beth Dutton] and Cole Hauser [as Rip Wheeler], has two episodes left to stream of its first season.”

“Beth and Rip are among the most iconic duos in television history and we are thrilled to bring a whole new world to life with Dutton Ranch for our subscribers around the world,” said Jane Wiseman, Head of Originals for Paramount+, via Deadline. “We’re also incredibly grateful to our partners, including the teams at Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, for bringing this new series to life with such grit, heart and authenticity.”

Fans Know What They Want from ‘Dutton Ranch’ Season 2

While fans have been waiting for the news that “Dutton Ranch” was going to be officially renewed for Season 2, Deadline notes that the show “was always likely to be picked up for a second season after Paramount+ claimed that it was the biggest original series launch in its history.”

Indeed, People points out that, “[a]ccording to Paramount+, Dutton Ranch drew 12.9 million global viewers in its first seven days.”

“Dutton Ranch has resonated with audiences in a powerful way, building on the legacy of beloved characters, while establishing its own identity,” said Matt Thunell, President of Paramount Television Studios, via Deadline. “Thank you to our partners at Paramount+ and 101 Studios for a phenomenal first season. We look forward to bringing fans more stories from these unforgettable characters in Season two.”

There’s no doubt that fans are also looking forward to the second season now that it’s been announced.

When the show’s Instagram account posted about the news — writing, “We’re just getting started. #DuttonRanch has been renewed for season 2!” — plenty of social media users left comments, with one person saying, “Great news. Congrats. 🎉 Cannot wait. yay”

“We’re ready 🔥🔥,” another viewer wrote.

A third fan of the show added, “NEVER DOUBTED IT FOR A SECONDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD.”

Granted, quite a few people mentioned one aspect of the storyline that they would like the new season to focus on, with a fan noting, “Yes this makes me so happy! Please more Beth and Rip in Season 2!”

“Please on the second season let’s focus on Beth and Rip🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼,” came from another Instagram user.

Someone else left a comment, writing, “So agree with the comments here! Firstly, yay! I never doubted the return! However… I want more BETH + RIP! They are @duttonranch ❤️❤️”