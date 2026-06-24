Tom Cruise and Ben Affleck’s Ex-Girlfriend Ana de Armas, 38, Looks Striking In a Body-Baring String Bikini

Ana de Armas appears to be enjoying life and is looking amazing while doing so.

The actress who appeared in the 2021 James Bond film “No Time to Die” and played Marilyn Monroe in 2022’s “Blonde” — as well as being the ex-girlfriend of both Tom Cruise and Ben Affleck — just shared a collection of photos that give her fans a glimpse into what she’s been up to lately.

That includes hanging out in the sun while wearing a teeny body-baring string bikini.

Ana’s Days Have Been Filled With Hugs, Dogs, Food and Sun

Getty Ana de Armas

On Wednesday, June 24, Ana popped up an Instagram post that showed her followers how she’s been spending her time recently.

Flip through the various images, and you’ll see the star hanging out — and hugging — loved ones, spending time with her pups, indulging in a few drinks and being served delicious-looking food.

Of course, that’s not to overlook the fact that in some of the photos, Ana can be seen wearing a sleek string bikini that boasts an angular brown, beige and black pattern.

In the caption of the post, she shared a message in the form of emojis that definitely capture the vibe of her photos, adding, “☀️❤️‍🔥🌈🌊🏝️🤗🍹”

Ana Seems to Be Single After Dating A-List Actors

Although Ana doesn’t seem to have a significant other with her in the new photos she’s just shared, the actress has sparked quite a bit of buzz in the past thanks to her relationships with her A-list exes.

When it comes to Ben, he and Ana “had been romantically linked since early March 2020, when they were seen on a trip to her native Cuba,” according to People. “They then headed to Costa Rica for a romantic vacation before returning to Los Angeles.”

The pair “were frequently seen together during the summer as they both spent the quarantine period in Los Angeles,” People noted.

“The Knives Out actress confirmed their relationship on Instagram in April when she shared photos of them spending time together for her 32nd birthday,” People added, while also mentioning that “[i]n the months before their split, de Armas had been spending more quality time with Affleck and his kids.”

However, on January 18, 2021, People reported that Ana and Ben had broken up.

“Ben is no longer dating Ana,” a source told People. “She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn’t want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles.”

“This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable,” another source added. “They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives.”

As for Tom, “The Mission: Impossible actor, 63, was first linked to the Cuban-born beauty, 37, in February [of 2025] and they went public with their romance in the spring,” according to The U.K. Sun.

However, the Sun reported in October 2025 that the duo had “decided to call time on their relationship, after realising they are better off as friends.”

“Tom and Ana had a good time together but their time as a couple has run its course,” an insider revealed to the Sun. “They are going to remain good friends but they aren’t dating anymore. They just realised they weren’t going to go the distance and that they are better off as mates.”