Jessica Alba, 45, Slays a Bikini During Vacation Boasting Dolphins, Waterfalls, Tropical Mountains and More

There’s no doubt that Jessica Alba, 45, likes to enjoy fabulous locations that feature warm weather, sunny skies and beautiful blue water. She surely appreciates it even more if the idyllic area she’s in gives her a chance to slip on a chic swimsuit!

That’s why, along with the fact that fans can regularly spot her on a beach, the star has just shared a look at a dreamy getaway that includes everything from wondrous waterfalls to the bombshell in a bikini.

Jessica Is Enjoying a Sensational Summer

On Monday, June 22, Jessica shared an Instagram post with her followers, and in the caption of the post, wrote, “Hi, summer 🌞”

She also included a collection of photos and videos that make it clear that she’s been enjoying herself recently.

For instance, in the first image, she can be seen wearing a sleek black bikini while posing with a pal in a spot that’s almost too picturesque to be real. The same can be said for the pair of waterfalls, lush mountains that reach into the clouds and even a rainbow stretching over the tropical trees.

That’s not to mention the fact that she’s captured glimpses of some captivating creatures, such as dolphins, a turtle and a goat.

Beyond the pics and videos, Alba included a quote from author Yung Pueblo that seems to promote the vibe she’s going for, saying, “Summer energy: Do things that will bring you great joy. Take the life changing trip, pick up a new hobby, let go of the things that are dragging you down, spend more time with people who make you feel seen.”

In response to the post, one of Alba’s followers wrote in the comments, “Gorgeous gorgeous gorgeous 👑👑”

Another social media user added, “Pure happiness ❤️❤️❤️”

“This is absolutely breathtaking mate! What a location,” came from a third fan.

Someone else left a comment, telling the star, “Summer Loves you ❤️❤️❤️”

Jessica Was Wearing an Angel Number Necklace

Among Alba’s pics, you’ll see one of her wearing a necklace with the number 888 — the piece is both special and trendy! Indeed, one of the star’s fans popped in a comment on her post, writing, “I love your necklace 888 ❤️”

If you’re unaware, 888 happens to be an angel number. “From ancient mystics and mathematicians to social media communities and celebrities, studying the spiritual and symbolic significance of numbers can serve as a pathway for gaining insight into the nature of the universe, the divine and an individual’s life experiences,” according to the Monica Rich Kosann website.

“Angel numbers, or repeating number sequences, inspire particular interest and awe,” the website explains. “While some individuals may see such number repetition as simply a noteworthy coincidence, many people interpret angel number sightings as meaningful messages from angelic guides or the universe.”

Monica Rich Kosann also notes that, “[c]onsequently, the gift of a customized angel number necklace and other engraved jewelry can be a source of similar inspiration, support, and encouragement.”

As for the angel number 888, the Monica Rich Kosann website tells those who are interested that it “indicates that hard work is paying off! This number indicates prosperity in the form of wealth and financial stability.”

“It may also be a notice that any accumulated good karma is returning to a person in opportunities or other rewards,” the website also points out. “Furthermore, these repeating 8s speak to the infinite abundance of opportunities and encourage confidence in one’s abilities.”

It sounds like Alba is embracing a pretty positive kind of energy with the help of her notable necklace.