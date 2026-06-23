Gwen Stefani Gives Fans a New Look at Oklahoma Farm Life With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is giving fans another glimpse into her life with Blake Shelton in Oklahoma. Days after celebrating Father’s Day, the singer shared a new video showing the former “The Voice” judges tending to flowers, harvesting tomatoes, and spending time together on their farm.

Gwen Stefani Shows Off Blake Shelton’s Oklahoma Flower Fields and Garden

In the Instagram video, Stefani and Shelton cruised around their Oklahoma property while checking on a colorful field of zinnias that she said Shelton planted for her.

Wearing a white tank top, camouflage pants, and a cowboy hat, the No Doubt singer ran through rows of sunflowers while documenting the farm’s summer blooms.

Shelton appeared carrying flower shears before the camera revealed an ATV loaded with buckets of freshly cut flowers.

The couple then visited their vegetable garden, where rows of raised beds were overflowing with tomatoes.

“Blake! Look at your tomatoes! Oh my gosh!” Stefani exclaimed.

The video later showed Shelton carrying buckets of flowers into the house while Stefani arranged bouquets throughout their home.

She captioned the post, “back in oklahoma where our tomatoes are ripe, the zinnias are giant and my dahlia’s are almost ready !! 💐 💛 gx.”

Fans quickly filled the comments section with supportive messages about the couple’s life together.

One follower wrote, “Blake didn’t just give you a simple kind of life. He gave you a beautiful, colorful, blooming one – as you deserve 🥹💕 love this so much for you both 🥰.”

Gwen Stefani Celebrated Her Husband and Her Father on Father’s Day

The farm update came just days after Stefani honored Shelton and her father, Dennis Stefani, with a Father’s Day tribute on Instagram.

“Happy father’s day to my favorite guys. My dad + @blakeshelton,” she wrote on June 21. “we love u so much.”

The carousel featured family photos and videos spanning several years, including moments between Shelton and Stefani’s three sons, Kingston, 20, Zuma, 17, and Apollo, 12.

The images showed Shelton spending time with the boys while fishing, hunting, wearing Western attire, and visiting the set of “The Voice,” where he and Stefani first met as coaches in 2014.

The tribute also included footage of Shelton shucking corn in the couple’s driveway and spending time with family at home.

Stefani and Shelton married in July 2021 after meeting on “The Voice” in 2014.

Blake Shelton Previously Addressed Rumors About His Marriage

The latest farm update also comes months after Shelton responded to online speculation about his marriage to Stefani.

While co-hosting “Country Countdown USA” in January, Shelton said he has learned not to believe everything he reads online.

“I started noticing these articles popping up about ‘Blake and Gwen, they’re split up’ … ‘They’re not even seeing each other anymore, they’re going through a divorce,’” he said.

He added, “And then, a week later, a picture comes out of us walking out of the grocery store … ‘Oh, they’re back together again!’”

The singer joked about the constant cycle of headlines while making it clear he and Stefani were still together.