Samsung TV Plus to Air Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding Special — Report

Samsung TV Plus is preparing a special episode for the upcoming wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

The former “The Voice” mentor and NFL champion are reportedly tying the knot on July 3. Now, new reports reveal that the streaming service is brewing something big for the occasion.

According to Men’s Journal, Samsung TV Plus will air all-Taylor content on its Billboard TV channel on the said date.

Samsung TV Plus Prepares Major Surprise for Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Fans

Getty Samsung TV Plus reportedly prepares a special episode for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding.

In its new July 2026 roundup, Samsung TV Plus confirmed that it is hosting a “Taylor Swift Wedding Celebration” on Billboard TV.

“Content on this day will be focused on Taylor Swift and other related artists,” the platform announced in a press release to Men’s Journal. “We’ll be playing her iconic Women in Music Artist of the Decade speech from 2019, Billboard News Show Taylor-themed episodes, as well as content with artists like Gracie Abrams, Ice Spice, and more. All Taylor all day!”

On Wednesday, Swift’s $18 million Rhode Island mansion was bustling with activity, suggesting a bachelorette party took place there.

According to TMZ, security personnel were seen in the driveway as the property’s gate opened and a tinted SUV drove out.

In addition to the heightened security, reports also noted increased activity at Swift’s Rhode Island estate. An eyewitness told TMZ that lights were on throughout the property at around 8 p.m.

While all that was happening, Kelce reportedly enjoyed a boys’ night out with close friends and his brother, Jason Kelce, at the Bird Streets Club on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood.

Amid the growing buzz and speculation, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse told TMZ earlier this month that, to the best of his knowledge, Swift and Kelce are not planning to get married in Rhode Island.

“I don’t know about that,” Whitehouse told the outlet. “I think that she gave Rhode Island a pass, but I hope so. I would love to have her in Rhode Island.”

Madison Square Garden a Decoy?

Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly getting married at Madison Square Garden.

Meanwhile, Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice Substack reported that Swift and Kelce’s wedding will not be taking place at Madison Square Garden, despite circulating reports suggesting otherwise.

Instead, sources said the couple has always intended to keep their wedding ceremony private, separate from any large-scale public celebration.

“The MSG event was always the party, not the wedding,” the insider told the outlet. “Taylor and Travis wanted the ceremony to be intimate and shared only with the people who matter most.”

The source added, “Everything points to a private ceremony followed by a much bigger celebration later. That’s been the plan from day one.”

The outlet noted that Swift was determined to keep her wedding vows private, despite the intense public interest.

“Taylor could fill Madison Square Garden any night of the week,” another source claimed. “But a wedding isn’t a concert. She wanted a real moment with the people she loves, not a production.”