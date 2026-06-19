Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island Mansion Buzzing With Activity & Tight Security Ahead of Travis Kelce Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding is reportedly just around the corner, and new reports suggest a pre-wedding activity just happened in Rhode Island.

According to TMZ, the former “The Voice” mentor’s $18 million Rhode Island mansion was bustling with activity on Wednesday, June 17.

The outlet noted that a security detail was spotted in the driveway of the home as the “gate opened and an SUV with tinted windows” exited the property. An armed guard was also reportedly stationed at the entrance until the gate closed.

TMZ also reported that two “armed guards with huge binoculars” watched the beach outside of Swift’s mansion.

Activity Reported in Rhode Island Mansion Ahead of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding

In addition to the heightened security, increased activity was also reported at Swift’s Rhode Island estate. An eyewitness told TMZ that lights were on throughout the property around 8 p.m.

It is unclear whether the reported activity and security presence were tied to wedding planning or another wedding-related event, such as a bachelorette party.

In a video footage obtained by TMZ, four unidentified women were seen on Swift’s rooftop balcony.

Another clip showed three women in black robes and a blonde woman in white, fueling speculation of a bachelorette party.

In a separate video, a red-haired woman, believed to be Swift’s childhood best friend Abigail Anderson Berard, was seen holding a small child on the patio.

Travis Kelce Enjoys Boys’ Night Out

Meanwhile, Kelce reportedly enjoyed a boys’ night out on Wednesday night as Swift’s Rhode Island mansion was buzzing with pre-wedding activity.

Page Six revealed that the NFL star partied with close friends at the Bird Streets Club on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood.

A video shared by TMZ showed Kelce exiting an SUV and making his way into the private party through the back door.

Kelce was joined by his brother and former NFL star, Jason Kelce, his former Kansas City Chiefs teammate Ross Travis, and comedian Druski.

Page Six reported that the group spent several hours at the hotspot before calling it a night at around 12:30 a.m. The Kelce brothers were reportedly the last to leave.

Rhode Island Senator Previously Confirmed Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding Details

Earlier this month, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse revealed whether Swift and Kelce are set to marry in Rhode Island.

“I don’t know about that,” Whitehouse told TMZ. “I think that she gave Rhode Island a pass, but I hope so. I would love to have her in Rhode Island.”

Local police also reportedly confirmed that the town is not preparing for any kind of wedding, per the Daily Mail.

In August 2025, Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee expressed support for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, seemingly encouraging the couple to choose Rhode Island as their wedding destination.

“Rhode Island has some of the best wedding venues in the world, just saying,” McKee said on a repost of the couple’s wedding announcement.