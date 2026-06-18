Taylor Swift Prepares ‘Ultimate Wedding Gift’ for Travis Kelce – Report

Taylor Swift is reportedly preparing the ultimate wedding gift for Travis Kelce.

According to a report by Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice, the former “The Voice” mentor is set to take the stage on the special day for an unforgettable performance dedicated to the NFL champion.

“Taylor isn’t planning a traditional wedding,” a source told the outlet. “She’s creating a once-in-a-lifetime experience. People close to her fully expect some kind of musical moment.”

Taylor Swift’s New York Outing a Major Clue?

The outlet added that Swift’s late-night visit to New York City’s famed Electric Lady Studios is a major clue to her supposed wedding gift for Kelce.

On Monday, the “Shake It Off” singer was spotted visiting the famous studio with friends Alana Haim and Benny Blanco. The recent outing fueled speculation that Swift was rehearsing for the surprise performance.

“Nobody believes Taylor was sitting in a recording studio for no reason,” the insider alleged. “The expectation among her inner circle is that she’s preparing something special for the wedding weekend.”

Swift and Kelce’s wedding, which is rumored to take place at Madison Square Garden, is expected to be full of surprises.

“Taylor loves surprises, and she loves creating unforgettable moments,” the source claimed. “Performing for the people she loves on one of the biggest nights of her life would be completely on brand for her.”

Inside Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Rumored MSG Wedding

Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly getting married at Madison Square Garden.

Meanwhile, Page Six reported that Swift and Kelce’s Madison Square Garden wedding will be a production on the scale of the singer’s “The Eras Tour.”

“It would be an Eras-tour level production,” Darren Olarsch, founder of On The Move Entertainment, told Page Six. “It’s doable, but it is like planning a concert. What might be a $300,000 wedding somewhere else, inside the Garden would be $3 million.”

Olarsch added that the production team would have to “bring down the scale” from the 150-foot height ceiling for a more “romantic, close and intimate” vibe.

“They would literally build the wedding venue on the floor,” he explained. “Your own mini stage, dance floor, and surrounding tables that are all right there; a venue within a venue.”

Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly getting married on July 3.

Previously, Naughty But Nice Substack reported that some of Swift and Kelce’s friends believe that the MSG venue is just a decoy, adding that it feels out of character for the singer.

“This doesn’t sound like Taylor,” a source told the outlet. “It sounds like something the Kardashians would do.”

The insider continued, “Most people I know think it’s a decoy. The theory is guests will be told to meet at MSG, then they’re put on buses and taken somewhere else.”

Last month, the Daily Mail reported that Swift steered away from sending tangible invitations for privacy reasons.

“When it comes to the date and location, she wants to avoid anything leaking ahead of time, which is why there are no physical save-the-dates being sent out,” the insider told the outlet.

The source continued, “She is taking the entire process extremely seriously, especially from a security standpoint. At the moment, fewer than ten people actually know the exact wedding date and location.”

Despite the speculation, Swift and Kelce have yet to confirm the reports and continue to keep their wedding plans private.