Joe Jonas Is Selling His Brooklyn Condo in Building Featured in a Denzel Washington Movie — See the Red Room

Joe Jonas‘s condo is not only a celeb-worthy home, but it’s also in a movie-worthy building.

The singer has put his dwelling in Dumbo, Brooklyn, “on the market for $6.75 million, a slight bump from the $6.5 million he paid in 2024,” according to the New York Post. See inside the impressive abode!

Joe’s ‘Condo Is a Truly Exceptional Home’

Spanning 2,654 square feet and offering three bedrooms as well as four bathrooms, Jonas’s condo “is a truly exceptional home offering sweeping views of the Manhattan Bridge, East River, and downtown Manhattan skyline, seamlessly blending refined contemporary architecture with bold, gallery-worthy design,” according to the listing from Carl Gambino, of the Gambino Group at Compass.

“Bathed in natural light through dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows,” the listing notes that “[t]he living room is anchored by bespoke floor-to-ceiling white oak millwork featuring integrated LED lighting, Bas Stone marble detailing, and concealed mobile storage.” That’s not to mention the “dramatic, color-drenched speakeasy-inspired lounge and vinyl listening room.”

As for the kitchen, the listing tells interested buyers that it “is centered around a sculptural honed Fior di Bosco marble island and matching backsplash, complemented by custom cabinetry, integrated Gaggenau appliances, and hand-blown glass lighting by Bocci.”

Getty Joe Jonas

When it’s time to turn in, the listing notes that the new owners will find that “[t]he primary suite serves as a serene retreat with breathtaking vistas, oversized windows, and generous proportions. Its spa-inspired bath is finished with terrazzo stone surfaces and includes dual vanities, a freestanding soaking tub, and a glass-enclosed shower.”

“Two additional bedrooms each offer their own distinctive character, abundant natural light, en suite bathrooms, custom Schumacher drapery, and exceptional city and river views,” per the listing, which also points out that the home is “[a] rare offering where world-class views, bespoke craftsmanship, and thoughtful design converge to create one of the neighborhood’s most distinctive residences.”

Joe’s Condo Is In a Building You Might Have Seen Onscreen

The condo that Jonas is ready to pass on to a new owner isn’t the only attractive aspect of the sale. The Olympia is just as impressive.

“Jonas’s listing lands at a building that has quietly become one of the more star-studded addresses on the Brooklyn waterfront,” per the Post. “Olympia, developed by Fortis Property Group and completed in 2024, has drawn buyers including former Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons, who purchased a combined duplex there before listing it for nearly $17 million, and ‘Frozen’ songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.”

The Post also notes that “[t]he tower’s 32nd-floor penthouse even made a cameo as Denzel Washington’s fictional residence in the Spike Lee thriller ‘Highest 2 Lowest,'” and sold in February for $16.25 million.

“Part of what makes the building a draw for famous parents in particular is its amenity package, which runs across 38,000 square feet spread over three floors,” the Post explains. “Along with an indoor and outdoor pool, a fitness center and what’s billed as the city’s highest private outdoor tennis court, younger residents get their own dedicated wing, including a shipwreck-themed outdoor playground, a children’s playroom and a water park.”

The Post points out that “[f]or Jonas, who shares daughters Willa and Delphine with ex-wife Sophie Turner, the kid-centric amenities made the building a natural fit during his time there.”