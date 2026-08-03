Mark Ballas Pens Cryptic ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Post on Social Media

Mirrorball champion Mark Ballas still hasn’t confirmed or denied his involvement with “Dancing With the Stars” season 35. However, a recent social media update has fans thinking he’s looking for a way to get involved.

Even if Ballas doesn’t compete this year, it’s entirely possible he will serve as a guest judge, choreographer, or even a special performer. Lately, there’s been a song that he can’t get out of his head.

In his cryptic new update, Mark Ballas teased that his creative wheels are turning.

Mark Ballas Talks Pitching Ideas to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Right now, Mark Ballas is starring as Billy Flynn in “Chicago” on Broadway through August 16. While taking a break between performances, the 40-year-old penned an emotional message to his social media audience.

“Journal entry… It’s a two-show day. I just took a walk between performances of @chicagomusical and I put this song on as I walked,” Ballas began the post on his Instagram story. The instrumental piece, “Sand Drawing” by Judah Earl, plays over the post.

“Every time I hear it, it moves me to the point of tears,” the dancer continued. “Every time I scroll past a video with this song playing, it stops me in my tracks. It makes me think about every part of life. It takes me back, keeps me grounded in the present, and somehow makes me think about the future all at once.”

“So many wrestling emotions come through in this music,” he concluded. “It makes me want to create something. Might have to pitch an idea to @dancingwiththestars.”

In the next post on his Instagram story, Mark Ballas revealed he had switched over to “Stiff Upper Lip” by AC/DC to get back in character.

“OK!!! Had to put this song on to get back in my bad boy lawyer bag. It’s time to get Roxie off the hook for something I know she did for the second time today. See ya tonight @chicagomusical,” Ballas wrote before heading back to the Ambassador Theatre.

The Season 31 Champion Teases a ‘Twist’ For Season 35

When it comes to making a return to DWTS, Mark Ballas is playing coy for now. However, he publicly shared he thinks the premiere will come with a twist.

“If I were to be a pro this season, I’m sure [casting director] Deena [Katz] will do her thing. The cast they’ve released so far looks great. I’m sure they’re gonna have surprises. The fact that we have a two-night premiere makes me think that there’s a twist,” the dancer told Us Weekly.

For now, fans can catch Mark Ballas and his mother, Shirley, as judges on “The Next Pro.” Tomorrow night’s new episode features Jenna Johnson as a guest judge. She will mentor the dancers and teach them the importance of connection and chemistry.

Fans hope to see Mark Ballas return to “Dancing With the Stars” this fall. The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15 on ABC. The second episode airs the following night on Wednesday, September 16.