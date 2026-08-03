‘The Great Food Truck Race’ Live Recap & Spoilers – 8/2/2026

The new teams on “The Great Food Truck Race” Season 19 are moving along to a new challenge for Week 2. They will be making their way to Franklin, Tennessee tonight on “The Great Food Truck Race” 2026 to compete along the Tennessee Whiskey Trail. Host Tyler Florence is ready to put these teams to the test during the whiskey-focused challenges. Who got eliminated on “The Great Food Truck Race” tonight? Find out in our “The Great Food Truck Race” live recap below.

The Tennessee Whiskey Trail on ‘The Great Food Truck Race’ 2026

Last week on “The Great Food Truck Race” Season 19, we met the four savory teams and the four sweet teams competing this season. Tyler put them to the test right away in Nashville. They had to create music-inspired dishes, but then each side had to pick one dish for Tyler to taste. It was the sweet team winning and getting an advantage.

Then the teams moved on to Broadway to sell some food, but Grounds Donut House got the last spot on the street and ended up with low sales. However, this season, the lowest two teams compete in a Taste Redemption Battle, with one team staying and one team handing over their keys. In the end, Grounds Donut House was sent home.

The remaining teams will all be fighting to be named the winner of “The Great Food Truck Race” Season 19. Find out who got eliminated on “The Great Food Truck Race” 2026 tonight below in our live recap!

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE RECAP WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

August 2 Live Recap – Week 2

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Leg 2 of ‘The Great Food Truck Race’

The teams are making their way to Franklin, Tennessee, and the Tennessee Whiskey Trail. The teams have a free-sale day, so they can park wherever they want. Deadproof Pizza Co. struggled to get anyone to answer the phone, but finally got a business to answer and have a prime spot, they think.

Bug & Bear’s Cannoli is doing some shopping. They are adding a menu item to price it more and get their sales up. Hele Rolls knows they can’t make cinnamon rolls, as they take too long.

It looks like all of the trucks are going to that prime spot Deadproof found. Now it’s a race to get their spot and open first. Waffadilla sees all the trucks at the same location, so they head downtown and find a different spot away from everyone else. Big & Bear’s Cannoli has a headset and mic, so they are louder than everyone else.

Stuf’d is having issues with their fryer. One of their guys gets down to light the pilot, and a huge spark of fire comes out! No injuries, so they keep moving on.

Adding Menu Items

The teams are all adding new menu items, just trying to boost their sales. Cason Finnel Cakes is definitely not happy with Bug & Bear’s microphone. They are both trash-talking each other.

Waffadilla finally gets to their spot, and it’s busy. They get opened and have a huge line, but then Tyler is calling all the teams on “The Great Food Truck Race” Season 19.

Tyler’s Taste Challenge

On the Tennessee Whiskey Trail, it’s all about the flights of cocktails. He is challenging the trucks to make their own food truck flights. They have to make three mini dishes with big flavor profiles that go together and are a great example of what their food truck is all about. Tyler will come around to taste them all, and the best food truck flight will get $300 for their till. They will add it to the menu for an item of the day.

Waffadilla has a ton of customers, but is also trying to add this food truck flight. Now we see Tyler making his way around to the different trucks to taste their flights. He definitely seems to be enjoying all of the flights. All of the teams seem to think they’ve won after Tyler leaves. He did take Cason Funnel Cakes’ flight with him, unlike the others, so maybe that’s a sign?

Waffadilla got their flight for Tyler, but then they’re backed up with orders. The other teams are slowing down mid-afternoon, but Waffadilla is selling out of menu items!

The teams then get a text from Tyler. The winner of the Taste Challenge is Stuph’d, so they get $300 for their till. He says Waffadilla is leading in sales. Cason Funnel Cakes and Jollof Bowl are the bottom two teams.

Moving Locations

Things slowed down where all of the trucks are. So, both Cason and Jollof pack up and are trying to pick a different spot.

Meanwhile, two members from Bug & Bear’s Cannoli are upset they didn’t win the Taste Challenge. They said they are ready to quit and will leave the show tomorrow. Then Bug & Bear’s and Deadproof decide to work together and send customers to each other.

Cason Funnel Cakes gets to their new location, and the sales start coming in quickly. Jolloff gets to their new spot also, as they start getting some new sales right away. They are hoping that helps them out.

Day 1 is in the books. The trucks wrapped up their sales. Tyler said the next day they’ll be working at a distillery to get some more sales. The bottom two teams will face off in the Taste Redemption Challenge.

Day 2 of Sales

The teams arrive at the distillery. They have five hours for sales today. The teams are all working and starting sales.

However, Deadproof went shopping. When they go back to the truck to head to the distillery, the truck won’t start! Now they have to wait for a mechanic, so putting them even more behind.

Deadproof gets their truck started and parked at the distillery now, but an hour behind everyone else. Bug & Bear’s Cannoli is busy, but then there is drama in the kitchen. Tickets are flying all over the place. It’s windy and messy in their truck, so they are getting frustrated.

Meanwhile, Cason Funnel Cakes has no one in line. They ask to use Bug & Bear’s microphone, but it doesn’t help. Bug & Bear’s is struggling with the tickets, as they are repeating orders now. Mass confusion in their truck. It continues, as the boys are not happy with each other. The drama is full force with them tonight.

Deadproof is priced low on their items, hoping customers will see the reasonable prices. It works, as they end up selling out of all their pies.

The time runs out for Day 2. The trucks are packing up shop and will meet Tyler to figure out today’s results!