Lindsay Arnold Wows Fans at DWTS Con Weeks After Giving Birth (Video)

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Lindsay Arnold still has a love and passion for ballroom dance.

The 32-year-old stepped away from DWTS to raise her children. She passed the torch to her youngest sister, Rylee Arnold, who currently competes on the show. However, Lindsay never stopped moving or dancing.

On June 10, the dancer and her husband, Sam Cusick, welcomed their son into the world. Just seven weeks after delivering the baby, Lindsay Arnold was ready to get back onto the dance floor.

Check out the spectacular performance she put on for fans.

Rylee & Lindsay Arnold Perform Together at the DWTS Convention

Lindsay Arnold last competed on “Dancing With the Stars” season 30, but this weekend, she performed as if she’d never been away. During the DWTS convention this weekend, she surprised fans by performing a top-tier routine with her younger sister, Rylee Arnold.

“Performing on stage again just 7 weeks postpartum, looking out to see my babies in the audience, and getting to dance alongside my baby sister and some of closest friends… 😭🫶🏻” Lindsay shared in a new Instagram post.

She attached several photos of herself and her family backstage. In the first photo, she and her husband pose with their children. Later, Rylee joins the bunch.

“It was one of those moments I’ll never forget. So full circle, so emotional, and such a reminder that this season of life is the sweetest one yet. 🤍 Thank you for having me, @dwtscon_official What a special weekend. 🫶🏻” she concluded the update.

“We loved getting to watch you up there ❤️” the DWTS con’s official Instagram account replied in the comments.

“Your sweet family sat behind us for the performance and they are so adorable! Hearing your girls cheer for you was the sweetest. Loved watching you take the stage again and even better with Rylee!” a kind fan added.

“Such an inspiration in my life!!! thank you for showing up this weekend while also being a wife, mother, friend, big sister! WOW❤️” another chimed in.

Rylee Arnold Hints at Her ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Return

The official “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 cast will be revealed on September 2 on “Good Morning America.” But in the meantime, fans are speculating which pros will return.

Just before the convention started, Rylee Arnold announced that she and her boyfriend, Walker Lyons, were preparing to have a long-distance relationship. Right now, the out-of-state pros would be preparing to relocate to Los Angeles for the upcoming season. It seems highly likely that Rylee will be among the competing season 35 pros.

Lindsay Arnold likely won’t return this year, but she will undoubtedly cheer Rylee on from home. She and the rest of the Arnold family may even show up to watch the show in person.

Fans can catch the season premiere of “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15 on ABC. There will be a second episode the following night on Wednesday, September 16.