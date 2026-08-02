DWTS Con Day 2 Teases Major Spoilers Ahead of Season 35 Premiere

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 is just over a month away and fans couldn’t be more excited.

This weekend, fans from all over the world gathered in Palm Springs, California to attend the first-ever “Dancing With the Stars” convention. During the three-day event, fans had a chance to watch stellar performances and hear pros and crew members discuss the ins and outs of production.

Of course, there were plenty of season 35 tears in store. See what fans can expect when DWTS season 35 hits ABC this September.

DWTS Insiders Drop Hints About Season 35 at the Convention

At the “Dancing With the Stars” convention, insiders Deena Katz, Conrad Green, and others appeared to tease the upcoming season. EntertainmentNow editor Lauren Weigle attended to get the full scoop.

Weeks before the season premiere, fans generally receive an official cast announcement. The DWTS insiders confirmed that the official season 35 cast will be revealed on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday, September 2.

Season 34 featured 14 couples, with five competing in the finale. Though Deena Katz and Conrad Green didn’t specify how many couples would compete this year, they did confirm that season 35 would feature a larger cast.

Over the next several weeks, the DWTS insiders also teased that there would be more exciting cast announcements. Right now, there are four confirmed celebrity competitors: “The Traitors” star Maura Higgins, “Summer House” star Ciara Miller, Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson, and talk show star Guillermo Rodriguez.

Over the past few years, social media influencers and reality TV stars have been heavily featured on “Dancing With the Stars.” Deena Katz and Conrad Green are certainly interested in big names that will entice viewers to tune in. At this point, there are many possibilities ahead for the season 35 cast.

The Season 35 Contestants Prepare For a Very Competitive Season

Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson has significantly grown his social media audience over the last few years after videos of him performing on the baseball field went viral. Some DWTS fans have insisted he has an unfair advantage due to his performance background, but he insists that isn’t the case at all.

In a hilarious Instagram post, Olson shared a montage of himself awkwardly dancing with his teammates. The baseball player certainly loves to dance and move, but it doesn’t seem that he has much technical training — yet.

Reigning champion Robert Irwin revealed Jackson Olson has already reached out and asked for tips.

“He was like, ‘Dude, Robert, what do I do?’ And I’m like, ‘Mate, you’re an athlete, you got that mindset,’” Irwin told E! News. “I was just like, ‘The most important thing is just let go and give yourself to the process.’ If you can do that, if you can completely lean in, it’ll change your life.”

Fans can tune into the “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 premiere at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, on ABC. There will be a second episode on Wednesday, September 16.