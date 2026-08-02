Production is underway on the fifth season of “Bridgerton,” Shonda Rhimes‘ Netflix mega-hit set in Regency-era England.

As has been the case in previous seasons, the upcoming episodes will focus on the romance between a new couple. This time out, “Bridgerton” will be breaking new ground by featuring a same-sex duo, Michaela Stirling — played by Masali Baduza — and Lady Francesca Sterling (née Bridgerton), portrayed by Hannah Dodd.

They Got This!

Netflix

The two actresses were announced as the Season 5 leads earlier this year.

“I’m panicked and excited!” Dodd told Tudum at the time. “We got this!” agreed Baduza.

“I cannot say enough good things about Hannah and Masali,” added “Bridgerton” showrunner Jess Brownell. “The two of them have such a beautiful friendship and support each other in such a beautiful way. But, beyond that, I really do think that they are two incredibly talented and special performers. They’re actors who are able to say so much with just an expression, with just their faces.”

Brownell also addressed the upcoming season focusing on — per Tudum — the series’ “first same-gender central love story.”

“It feels groundbreaking,” Brownell said. “Obviously, there are a lot of great shows that have depicted queer love. We’re not the first by any means. But to make an entire ‘Bridgerton’ season about a sapphic relationship feels huge.”

Who’s Returning

It’s no secret that the “Bridgerton” cast has a been a sprawling one, and most of the key players in the saga will be reprising their roles.

Guaranteed to return are Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury and Ruth Gemmell as Bridgerton family matriarch Lady Violet Bridgerton,

Also coming back are Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton and Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton. In addition, Emma Naomi will return as Alice Mondrich, while Martins Imhangbe will reprise Will Mondrich.

Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton) and Yerin Ha (Sophie Bridgerton) are also expected to return, as are Simone Ashley (Kate Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Lady Portia Featherington) and Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton) — although Coughlan has cautioned viewers that her presence will be more limited than it has been in the past.

“Season five had started filming already, so I won’t be in it very much,” she confirmed during an appearance on the “Dish” podcast. “I’m always happy to come back. I think it’s a genuinely lovely job to come back to.”



Meawhile, it’s unclear whether Daniel Francis will return as Lord Marcus Anderson, while Victor Alli will definitely not be back, given that his character, John Sterling, perished at the end of Season 4.

Who’s Joining the Ton

“Bridgerton” is also adding three new cast members.

Tega Alexander will portray mysterious bachelor Christopher Anderson.

He’s joined by Jacqueline Boatswain as Helen Stirling, mother of Michaela, and Gemma Knight Jones as Lady Elizabeth Ashworth, described as “a member of high society who knows more than meets the eye.”

Don’t Expect to See Daphne

Netflix

As fans will certainly recall, the first season of “Bridgerton” focused on the super-steamy romance between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).

Page exited the show after the first season. That, he explained in an interview with Variety, had always been the plan. “It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year,” he said. “[I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

Dyenvor returned for the second season, but hasn’t been back since. “I mean, they’ve not called me yet. And I think they’re shooting Season 4 right now. So, I’m still waiting for that call,” she told The Direct back in 2024.

However, in a subsequent interview she confirmed that she’d be thrilled to return if invited.

“I can only speak for myself, I would always come back if I was asked,” she told Collider in April 2026. “I have not received a call. When I get that call, I will be there if I can.”



