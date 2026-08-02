Ariana Grande to Take a Step Back From Public Appearances After Eternal Sunshine Tour

Ariana Grande is preparing for a well-earned break after wrapping her Eternal Sunshine tour next month.

According to a People exclusive, the Grammy-winning singer plans to step back from public-facing appearances after completing the final show of her tour in London on Sept. 1. A representative for Grande told the outlet that the decision comes after an especially busy period. This period has included an international concert tour, new music and upcoming film projects.

“Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour,” the representative told People.

The representative added that Grande is looking forward to concluding the tour “on a high note, both healthily and happily,” before taking “a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances.”

Ariana Grande Reflects on a Successful Tour

According to People, Grande has embraced every stop of the Eternal Sunshine tour since it launched in June. The concert series marked her return to touring. She returned after spending several years focusing on recording music and filming projects, including her role as Glinda in the Wicked films.

Her representative said the tour has been “a beautiful experience” and emphasized how much Grande has appreciated performing for fans throughout the run.

A source close to the singer also told People that Grande performs an energetic show requiring significant athleticism. Moreover, the source noted that she has continued delivering performances at a consistently high level throughout the tour.

Following the conclusion of the European dates, Grande plans to shift her attention away from public appearances. At the same time, she will enjoy time away from the spotlight.

Getty Ariana Grande attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena.

New Music and Acting Projects Continue

While Grande plans to take a temporary step back from public-facing events, several major projects remain on the horizon.

According to People, the singer will no longer appear in the upcoming West End revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park with George. She had been expected to reunite with her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey. A source told the magazine that Grande is excited to support the production and wishes the creative team continued success.

Her latest album, Petal, was released on July 31 and continues to generate conversation among fans. A source close to Grande described the project to People as “a fight song” that explores her relationship with public attention. The album also explores the pressures that often accompany fame.

Grande has also addressed conversations about her appearance through her music. On her 2024 song “Yes, And?,” she encouraged listeners not to comment on her body, reinforcing a message about respecting personal boundaries.

Beyond music, Grande’s acting career continues to expand. She is next set to appear in Focker-in-Law, the newest installment of the Meet the Parents franchise, alongside Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro. The comedy is scheduled to arrive in theaters on Nov. 25.

For now, Grande’s focus remains on finishing the Eternal Sunshine tour before taking time to recharge. With new music, upcoming films and continued support from fans around the world, the singer appears ready to close one successful chapter. Then she can begin the next. The break will also give her space to rest, reset and choose future projects at her own pace.