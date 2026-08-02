Nikki Bella Reveals She’s ‘Super Celibate’ After Divorce from ‘DWTS’ Star Artem Chigvintsev: ‘Like a Nun’

It’s been nearly two years since Nikki Bella and ex-hisband Artem Chigvintsev went their separate ways after being married for just two years.

In the wake of the WWE Diva’s divorce from the “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer, Bella has revealed that she’s kind of stalled in the romance department.

Living ‘Like a Nun’

Bella was recently linked with Philadelphia Eagles star Cooper DeJean, but that didn’t work out.

“I’m pretty much like a nun at this point,” Bella told Us Weekly in a recent interview.

“Super celibate. I should just put on a ring,” she joked. “I wish I was out there getting wild. I just don’t have energy for it.”

Her Sister’s ‘Been Trying’ to Help

Nikki’s sister and fellow WWE Diva Brie Bella told Us Weekly that Nikki is juggling a lot at the moment, particularly her responsibilities as mother to young son Matteo, whom she shares with Chigvintsev.

“She’s too busy, and I get it,” Brie explained. “Matteo is her world right now.”

Then, beyond parenting, there are also the siblings’ Bonita Bonita wine company and their popular podcast, “The Nikki & Brie Show.”

“She’s like, ‘I have no time between being on the road, our wine company and our podcast, and then Matteo,” Brie continued, revealing that she’s been attempting to set her sister up on dates — but has encountered steep resistance.

“I try,” Brie admitted. “But she’s like, ‘No, no.’ This is the thing with her: If she has a free night, she wants to Netflix and chill. She’s like, ‘I don’t want to go on a date. I don’t have to dress up.’”

However, Brie has remained undeterred, and will continue to try to introduce a new man into her sister’s life.

“I still keep my eyes open,” she explained. “There’s been some prospects.”

Changing the Narrative

The Bella sisters exited the WWE in 2026. After a few years pursuing other projects, they returned to pro wrestling earlier this year.

Since their return to the WWE, both sisters are eager to change the narrative, with Brie insisting they’d been “being misunderstood our whole entire careers.”

Despite their huge success in reality TV with E! series “Total Divas” and “Total Bellas,” Brie is insistent that becoming reality stars was never the endgame.

“At a time when we became massive reality stars, everyone kind of felt that was what we wanted,” Brie said.

“But it’s like, no, we’re massive reality stars because we love to wrestle,” she explained. “But that’s always been [our] fight, which is hilarious to us. We look at online debates and all that, we’re like, ‘Look at all the people who think they know, but they don’t.’”

In fact, she wants everyone to know that the reason they returned to wrestling wasn’t because they needed the money, but because it’s simply something they’re both passionate about.

“I feel like people have really felt our love and passion for the business because we don’t have to be doing it,” she said.” We have thriving companies and we do very well. But we love it. And we missed it so much.”