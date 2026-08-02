Step Inside the Exciting DWTS Con Day 2 (Photos)

The second day of the “Dancing With the Stars” convention took place on Saturday, August 1, in Palm Springs, California. Fans from all over the world attended the event and eagerly took part in games, meet-and-greets, and so much more.

Check out some of the photos from Saturday.

The Second Day of the DWTS Convention Featured Several Performances

EntertainmentNow Val Chmerkovskiy speaks at the first “Dancing With the Stars” convention in Palm Springs, California, July 31 – August 2, 2026.

EntertainmentNow editor Lauren Weigle spoke with many of the DWTS pros as they arrived on Friday. They all seemed to have one thing in common — everyone was excited to meet fans and connect with them in a sincere way.

“I’m actually really looking forward to the fans seeing us on the stage because the stage in the convention is so different,” Daniella Karagach told us. “We are actually performing for people all around us. It’s not a stage where you kind of see us from above and just watch our show. You guys are in the show with us.”

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The second day was full of electrifying performances. Former champions and competitors, including season 20 winner Rumer Willis, graced the stage alongside the pros.

Daniella Karagach was certainly correct — the convention’s stage set-up truly gave attendees an immersive experience.

EntertainmentNow Jan Ravnik, Rumer Willis, and Val Chmerkovskiy

Even former pro dancers had their chance to shine. Kym Johnson Herjavec appeared in panels over the weekend and even joined Gleb Savchenko for a stunning number.

EntertainmentNow Gleb Savchenko and Kym Herjavec

There Were Plenty of Games & Classes to Look Forward to

EntertainmentNow Sasha Farber hosts a cooking class.

While dance was the focal point of the weekend, many of the pros and celebs had a chance to show off other skills to fans. Sasha Farber is well-known for his culinary prowess and hosted a cooking demonstration at the convention.

“I am excited for my cooking class because it’s going to be seasoned to perfection,” the Australian dancer shared with EntertainmentNow. “And just dancing, playing games with the fans. We’re legit. We’re really testing the boundaries, we’re going to have such a good time.”

EntertainmentNow Mirrorball Mayhem

Photos and videos from the event indicated that there were plenty of games in store for attendees. EntertainmentNow editor Lauren Weigle caught up with Pasha Pashkov and he admitted he wasn’t sure where to start when it came to the best part of the weekend itinerary.

“Yes, of course there’s going to be dancing,” Pasha told us. “Of course, we’re going to have VIP meet-and-greets and signings and all that stuff. But, we will also have games. We will have classes, which is very exciting, for the first time.”

EntertainmentNow Emma Slater and Rashad Jennings

Though the convention is winding down, there will be plenty of more exciting “Dancing With the Stars” content to come. If everything goes well, executives could plan an annual convention and make it more easily accessible for fans.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, on ABC. This year, there will be a special second episode the following night on Wednesday, September 16 on the network.