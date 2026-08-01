Daniella Karagach & Pasha Pashkov Tell EntertainmentNow What It’s Like to Work Alongside Each Other

“Dancing With the Stars” fans absolutely love the dynamic between pro dancers Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov.

They became dance partners and quickly fell in love. They married in 2014 and are still happily together today. Fans enjoy seeing the intense chemistry in their performances, as well as the sweet behind-the-scenes moments.

This weekend, the couple is attending the first-ever “Dancing With the Stars” convention and entertaining audiences in a brand-new setting. See what they had to say about this new chapter in DWTS history and how they truly feel about working alongside their spouse every day.

Daniella Karagach & Pasha Pashkov Love the Chance to Interact Closely With Fans

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EntertainmentNow editor Lauren Weigle spoke with Pasha Pashkov during the first night of the “Dancing With the Stars” convention.

“I don’t know where to start,” Pasha admitted when asked about the exciting itinerary for the weekend. “Yes, of course there’s going to be dancing. Of course, we’re going to have VIP meet-and-greets and signings and all that stuff. But, we will also have games. We will have classes, which is very exciting, for the first time.”

Of course, his gorgeous and talented wife, Daniella Karagach, hilariously crashed the interview. She’s excited about the performance space and how immersive the entire experience is.

“I’m actually really looking forward to the fans seeing us on the stage because the stage in the convention is so different,” the “Ferrari of dance” shared with us. “We are actually performing for people all around us. It’s not a stage where you kind of see us from above and just watch our show. You guys are in the show with us.”

The couple described the performance space, which gives each audience member a unique view. It’s truly an intimate performance space, quite unlike anything “Dancing With the Stars” has ever produced before.

The Pashkovs Love Savoring Each Moment of Life Together

Getty Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov embrace during the the first “Dancing With the Stars” convention in Palm Springs, California on July 31, 2026.

Not every couple enjoys working with their spouse, but Daniella and Pasha wouldn’t have it any other way. When asked about their favorite part of working together, the couple embraced each other in a big bear hug.

“It’s the best because you don’t have to come home and tell each other our days,” Daniella explained. “We get to experience everything together. And the fact that we can also experience it with our baby girl is like… it’s insane.”

They brought their three-year-old daughter, Nikita, on the tour with them this spring. All the professional dancers loved having the little girl around.

“We get to do something we love so much with the people we love the most, including her,” Daniella continued. “And it’s been surreal that we can also take her on the road with us and just share everything, every experience together.”

Fans can catch up with Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, and the rest of the “Dancing with the Stars” crew at the convention now through August 2.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 35th season on Tuesday, September 15 at 8 p.m. on ABC. There will be a second episode the following night on September 16.