Ben & Erin Napier Share Sweet Summer Photos of Family Trip With Their Kids

Ben and Erin Napier are sharing sweet summer photos that highlight a family vacation with their kids to Boston, Massachusetts. Check out this rare look at the HGTV stars and their daughters as they explored the historic city.

Ben Napier Shares Summer Photos of Family’s Boston Vacation

On August 1, Ben took to Instagram to share a collection of summer photos that showed highlights from their family vacation.

“Boston on 35mm for the 250th. A special trip to a special place,” he wrote in the caption.

Ben noted, “We took our little women and made way for ducklings, saw the sights, did the tours, went to Harvard, watched fireworks, and went where everybody knows your name.”

Among the images were glimpses of Ben and Erin’s daughters, Helen and Mae, enjoying all of the Boston sites.

Fans loved seeing the images that showed what the Napiers got up to in the city. “You came to the right place! We love when you highlight our city and state!” one fan wrote in the comments. “Come back in the Fall and enjoy the beautiful New England foliage season!”

“Sooo much history there! Boston really IS more than a feeling!” another fan noted.

Others shared their disbelief over how big the Napier girls have gotten, with comments including, “The girls are growing up way too fast!” and “My goodness those girls are growing up fast! Enjoy your time with them, that’s something you never get back.”

Other fans noted, “Boston is magical, hope you all had a wonderful time” and “Boston is such a cool place, especially all the history.”

Erin Napier Shares a Look at Their Summer Break

On July 25, Erin shared family summer fun photos, with highlights from the Boston trip as well as peeks at the beach, a beautiful painting, their daughters, and some of the foods of the season.

“Summer 2026: Beaches and Boston and Big Ben and bell peppers 🇺🇸,” she shared in the caption.

Among the fan comments, one person pointed out the book “Make Way for Ducklings” and Erin excitedly confirmed, “WE SAW THEEEEEMMMMM.”

“Love this, Erin!! So much fun to have in the summer and to be surrounded by so much beauty in the world is always a fun memory to pack in,” one fan wrote. “Seeing Ben as his ole’ goofy self and the food (my fave being the bell peppers) is quite awesome.”

Another fan commented, “Erin, you Ben and the girls look amazing 😊. I’ve watched your show from the beginning. I also love your paintings. my husband and I, living in AZ right now, are planning to retire in Laurel in a few years 🥰🥰.”

“Looks like you had a magical summer vacation!” one fan wrote.

“Glad you two got away & had some fun! Love your show but I’m sure you needed a break,” another commenter noted.

Erin shared an extra bonus of their Boston trip when she responded in the comments section of her July 23 Instagram post.

“Ben teaches history to Helen and so we took a trip to Boston this summer for America 250. He could BUST he was so proud of everything she told the Concord Museum guide that she knew about Paul Revere,” she wrote.

“Truly the fruits of our labors,” the HGTV star said of their homeschooling efforts.