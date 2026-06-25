HGTV’s Ben Napier Shares Rare Photos of Daughters in Life Update

Summer is off to a great start for HGTV stars Erin and Ben Napier and their family. Ben shared a look at some of the highlights of vacation after wrapping up homeschooling — and it’s nothing but sun and fun for their daughters.

Ben Napier Shares Rare Photos of Daughters on Summer Vacation

On June 25, Ben took to Instagram to share photos of Erin and their daughters Helen and Mae enjoying time on the lake.

“Summer so far on 35mm film,” he wrote in the caption, alongside images of their daughters enjoying boat and beach fun.

Fans loved seeing the family’s summer break so far, with many commenting on the beautiful first image in his collection.

Erin’s bestie and Heirloom Hotel owner Mallorie Rasberry commented, “Yeah @erinapier needs to paint that first photo!”

“That first photo is *epic*! Exactly what summer looks, sounds, and FEELS like,” one fan commented. “I’d frame that on my wall if I were you! 😍”

Others noted, “That photo is like a painting. Perfection” and “First photo is frame worthy.”

Many fans were surprised by how big their daughters are now. “Okay, but why do they look like teenagers in that first photo?!” one person asked.

Another fan wrote, “Wow, the girls are growing up so fast.”

Other fans remarked how nice it is to see the “Home Town” stars enjoying this quality time, with comments including, “Living good, man,” Family time is the best. Enjoy!” and “It looks like you’re having a wonderful summer.”

“Happy to see you out and enjoying yourselves as a family. You both work so hard,” one commenter shared. “I think you both are doing a great job. May God bless you and your family always.”

“I remember you saying once, you only really get 17 summers with your children. It looks like you’re making wonderful memories this summer,” one fan noted. “Enjoy.”

Ben & Erin Napier Wrapped Up Their First Year of Homeschooling

On June 4, Ben took to Instagram to share the excitement of wrapping up their year of homeschooling, sharing that Erin won a special award for her efforts.

“Big announcement out of our little homeschool!!” the HGTV star wrote in the caption.

Ben continued, “Summer break is here, but as principal of our little school, I am proud to announce that our teacher of the year is Mrs. @erinapier.”

“Be sure to congratulate her if you see her in the teachers’ lounge,” he added.

On May 20, Erin took a moment to celebrate the end of the school year with an Instagram post. “Somehow, we did it! 2nd grade / k-4 are ✅. This is what I want you parents who think you’d like to homeschool but you’re afraid you can’t: if you can find 2 hours a day and ‘open and go’ curriculums, you can do it.”

Erin continued, “These girls are so happy, so good at communicating with all ages and types of people. And we feel like we soaked up every moment of growing up they did, instead of feeling shocked by it each passing week.”

“We found the hack to slowing down childhood,” the HGTV star added. “It’s not for everyone, but it was medicine for our whole family this year.”