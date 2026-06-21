Heirloom Hotel Owners Share Encouraging Update After Devastating Fire Seen on ‘Home Town: Inn This Together’

The Heirloom Hotel fire revealed at the end of HGTV‘s “Home Town: Inn This Together” left fans heartbroken and wondering about the property’s future. Now, the owners are sharing a new update as they continue their rebuilding efforts.

Rather than set up a GoFundMe campaign, The Heirloom Hotel owners, Jim and Mallorie Rasberry and Josh Nowell, gave fans an opportunity to support them while owning a piece of the hotel.

The beautiful Heirloom Photo Rail quickly sold out, leaving many fans wondering whether there would be more available for purchase.

The hotel owners gave an update on the Laurel Mercantile website, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support and sharing plans to make more photo rails in the future.

“Wow, what an unbelievable display of support and encouragement you have shown to us and our whole team!” they wrote alongside the product listing. “We have been absolutely overwhelmed with orders and need time now to catch up on fulfilling them.”

They continued, “Rest assured, we are working hard to get your piece of the Heirloom in the mail as quickly as possible, so please be patient as we work to fulfill all of orders. Once we are caught up, we will restock and continue to offer as many Heirloom Photo Rails as we have materials to make.”

“You can sign up to be automatically notified when we have more in stock by clicking the blue ‘Email me when available’ link above and entering your email address,” they noted.

“The emails, calls, texts, messages, and love we have received from everyone who has responded is simply inspiring,” they shared. “So many have brought us to tears. We can’t thank you all enough, and hope you’ll follow along as we work to Keep Building. Sincerely, Josh & Emily and Mallorie & Jim.”

Heirloom Hotel Owners Share How the Rebuild Process Is Going

In a June 2026 interview with HGTV, Josh, Mallorie and Jim shared an update about their plans for rebuilding the hotel.

Josh recalled the devastating feeling of seeing their plans for the hotel “go up in smoke,” noting, “it was hard to watch.”

“But we’re builders, and we make things. We improve things,” he continued. “We now have a roof on the building, so we’ve saved the building. And that’s important to us because that building has stood as an icon in our downtown since we were little boys, Jim and me.”

Josh added, “We have not started construction yet on the inside to bring it back, but the building is safe, and we can properly evaluate what’s next.”

Jim explained, “Every single thing in that building has been removed, and nothing was salvageable. We’re back to where we started, completely back to where we started, except we had to build a roof — that was a new part of the project … We have a roof. It’s gutted. It’s ready to build back.”

Mallorie shared the need to work through “the stages of grief” following the fire.

“We’ve had time to process things. It’s mainly this limbo of not knowing, like from a financial standpoint, if we can build back,” she said. “That’s been the hardest part to come back from. Right afterward, every hour was a different emotion.”

“But right now, overall, we’re positive, we’re excited,” she added.