Kyle Richards Says She Had ‘A Lot of Sleepless Nights’ Over Mauricio and Daughter Alexia

Kyle Richards is opening up about the emotional toll of watching two of the people she loves most sign up for one of television’s toughest reality competitions.

Speaking exclusively to Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea at the premiere of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th,” the longtime “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star admitted she was anything but thrilled when she learned estranged husband Mauricio Umansky and their daughter, Alexia Umansky, would be competing together on Season 5 of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

“My first thought was, ‘I’m going to kill you, Mauricio,'” Richards joked. “I was actually not happy at all.”

Her reaction, however, wasn’t rooted in jealousy or family drama. Instead, Richards said she immediately worried about the physical and mental demands the grueling FOX competition would place on her family.

Kyle Richards Worried Constantly About Mauricio & Alexia

The reality competition strips celebrity recruits of their everyday comforts as they undergo military-style challenges designed by former special forces operatives. Contestants can only leave by voluntarily withdrawing, failing the exercises, or suffering an injury that forces them out.

Knowing what the show entails, Richards admitted she spent much of filming on edge.

“I was so worried about Alexia,” she told the outlet. “I knew that [Mauricio] would do well or whatever, but I was really worried about my daughter, and I didn’t like that she got sucked into that.”

The “Halloween” actress added that filming in Malaysia left her feeling powerless as she waited for updates from production.

“I had a lot of sleepless nights,” Richards said. “I kept texting the producers, saying, ‘Please, I need updates. Is my daughter OK? Is Mauricio OK? Just give me something.'”

Although Richards acknowledged that Alexia inherited her father’s adventurous spirit and was excited to take on the challenge, that didn’t make the experience any easier from home.

Alexia Joins Mauricio for the Family Adventure

Play

Richards explained that Alexia embraced the opportunity from the start, even if her mother had reservations.

According to Richards, her oldest daughter was eager to participate and share the experience with her father, who has built a reputation for embracing physically demanding adventures.

“Season 5 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” also features Collin Gosselin, Brandi Glanville, Bre Tiesi, Candace Cameron Bure, George Santos and several other celebrity recruits.

Richards’ comments came during a busy week promoting “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th,” which reunites some of Bravo’s most recognizable stars to celebrate two decades of the “Real Housewives” franchise.

While she may have joked that her first instinct was to “kill” Mauricio over the decision, Richards ultimately made it clear that her fear came from a mother’s perspective.

Watching one loved one tackle “Special Forces” would have been stressful enough. Watching both her estranged husband and daughter do it together left her counting the days until they returned home safely.