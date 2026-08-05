Pierce Brosnan & Keely Shaye Smith Mark 25th Anniversary With Rare, Romantic Photos

Twenty-five years into their marriage, Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith appear every bit as smitten as they were at the beginning. Keely marked the couple’s silver wedding anniversary on Wednesday, August 5, with a collection of romantic photos documenting their life together.

Getty Keely Shaye Smith (L) and Pierce Brosnan

The images captured everything from glamorous red-carpet appearances to relaxed moments by the sea.

Keely Shaye Smith Shares Romantic Anniversary Photos

One photo showed Pierce, 73, and Keely, 62, sharing a kiss at a black-tie event, while another captured them enjoying a romantic walk along the beach. Keely also included a recent sun-soaked selfie of the couple. Alongside the photos, she shared a loving message for her husband.

“Happy 25th wedding anniversary, my love! What an adventure life is with you,” she wrote. “Looking forward to the next 25 years beside you @piercebrosnanofficial ♥️.”

Married in 2001 after seven years together, Brosnan and Smith have since become known for the warmth of their public tributes to each other. The couple shares two sons, Dylan, 29, and Paris, 25.

How Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith Met

People reported that their love story began unexpectedly at a party in Mexico in 1994. Keely, then working as a journalist, had been sent to interview actor Ted Danson. When Danson was called away, she struck up a conversation with Pierce instead.

Keely later recalled being immediately captivated by the actor’s charm and mischievous personality. Their connection quickly developed, and the pair began dating before marrying in Ireland in 2001.

The relationship began during a deeply emotional period in Pierce’s life. He met Keely more than two years after his first wife, actress Cassandra Harris, died from ovarian cancer in 1991.

Pierce and Cassandra had one son, Sean, and he adopted her children, Charlotte and Christopher, following their marriage.

Charlotte later died from ovarian cancer in 2013 at age 41.

Pierce Brosnan Found Love Again After Heartbreak

Getty Actor Pierce Brosnan (R), who plays James Bond, and his wife Keely Shaye Smith

Pierce has spoken openly over the years about the happiness and stability Keely brought into his life after his devastating loss.

The former James Bond star has repeatedly praised his wife for standing beside him through the demands of his acting career and the challenges their family has faced.

In a 2025 interview with The Independent, he said Keely had given him “wings to fly” and described their relationship as one built on companionship and working through everyday problems together. He said, “She’s given me wings to fly and lets me, you know, gallivant around the world here making movies.”

The Secret Behind Their Lasting Marriage

For Pierce and Keely, the foundation of their relationship is surprisingly simple: They genuinely enjoy being together.

When asked about the secret to their long-lasting romance in 2022, the pair credited their friendship, mutual respect and ability to face problems as a team.

More than three decades after first meeting—and 25 years after exchanging vows—the couple remains each other’s closest companion, already looking toward their next chapter.