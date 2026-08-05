5 Little Moments That Had Us Smiling Big at Hallmark Channel’s 25th Birthday (WATCH)

The stars were definitely shining at Hallmark Channel’s big 25th birthday party in New York City on August 4, 2026. Held at 92NY, the event drew a sold-out crowd who came to see 22 of their favorite Hallmark stars appear together onstage to share their many years of movie-making memories.

The stars who attended the birthday bash included Alison Sweeney, Andie MacDowell, Andrew Walker, Ashley Williams, Autumn Reeser, Barbara Niven, Benjamin Ayres, B.J. Britt, Erin Cahill, Heather Hemmens, Holly Robinson Peete, Jonathan Bennett, Kimberley Sustad, Lacey Chabert, Marilu Henner, Niall Matter, Nikki DeLoach, Rachel Boston, Scott Michael Foster, Tyler Hynes, Victor Webster, and Wes Brown.

They began arriving in New York on August 3, with many posting photos and videos from Hallmark Media’s gorgeous suite overlooking Central Park. Then on August 4, they appeared onstage at the 92Y to share favorite memories, fun stories, and their heartfelt gratitude for Hallmark and its fans.

There were too many great exchanges and tales to count, but here are five little moments that had us grinning from ear to ear…

Tyler Hynes Sent Fans Swooning, As Usual

Hynes left fans momentarily worried when he didn’t appear as his name was called. He finally walked out after his fellow stars had taken their seats and quipped, “I thought I saw a donut backstage, and I got wildly distracted.”

Because the event was livestreamed, many fans grabbed screenshots of their favorite actors and posted images of Hynes on social media, including the collage above. Hynes, one of Hallmark’s biggest heartthrobs, wore a summer suit with a black tank underneath and suede boots, wearing his hair a bit longer, with his bangs swept to the side.

Fellow fans swooned over the pics circulating online, including one who gushed, “Looking so mature in his lovely suit and beautiful long hair. Can’t resist such a gorgeous man.” Another called Hynes’ look “perfection.”

MacDowell noted that she’s been part of the Hallmark family since co-starring with Rosie O’Donnell in the 2005 Hallmark Hall of Fame movie “Riding on the Bus With My Sister,” directed by Anjelica Huston. She’s gone on to star in the Hallmark series “Cedar Cove” and “The Way Home,” as well as multiple Hallmark movies. including the upcoming “A Grand Biltmore Christmas.”

Seated next to Ayres, MacDowell shared a funny moment with him as he described the cold and wet conditions in which he and the cast of “Hope Valley: 1874” filmed their first season last winter.

As seen in the video above, he was caught a bit off guard when MacDowell amusingly interjected, “And I hear that you don’t always have on that much clothes,” prompting Ayres to exclaim, “Hey now!” Watch the clip above for their cute exchange!

Jonathan Bennett Snapped an Epic Hallmark Channel Selfie

The stars were divided into three groups, seated onstage to answer questions from People executive editor Breanne Heldman. But at the end of the night, they all scrunched together in celebration — and practically on top of Bennett, who knelt down to take an epic selfie. Just look at all those happy faces!

MacDowell was first to reach Bennett, and she planted a couple of kisses on the “Groomsmen” star’s cheek as he snapped pics, captioning his post, “Happy 25th Birthday Hallmark Channel! We both turn 25 this year, how coincidental”

Walker quipped in the comment section, “25 looks good on BOTH of us 🙌”

Kimberley Sustad Called Out Andrew Walker for Not Remembering Their 1st Movie Together

Good thing Sustad and Walker are such good friends, because her quick wit and sharp sarcasm were on fire as they jokingly sparred onstage about him forgetting she was in his first Hallmark movie, “A Bride for Christmas,” in 2012. Arielle Kebbel was his lead co-star, while Sustad was part of the supporting cast.

When the topic came up, she lamented that they’d already squabbled about it while on the Hallmark Stars Live tour. And then it became an issue again during a red carpet interview with Us Weekly, which asked if she could remember her first Hallmark movie, as seen in the above video.

When Heldman mentioned during the 92Y panel that “Bride for Christmas” was the first Hallmark movie for both actors, Sustad hilariously groaned, “Here we go again,” and Walker laughed, “We had family meetings on the bus about this.”

After Sustad needled Walker a bit about not remembering that they were in the same movie, he told the crowd, “Well, I rewatched the movie last night, and I do recall that you were in it now. It was a great movie. I had no idea what I was getting myself into … I thought Hallmark just did cards.”

“I had this amazing experience and great pairing with Arielle Kebbel,” Walker continued, until Sustad hilariously interjected, “And me!”

Unsuccessful at digging himself out of the mud, he added, “Ariel could have, you know, she could have chemistry with a rock. So I was just partnered with the right person,” to which his “Curious Caterer” co-star and dear friend DeLoach quipped, “You were the rock.”

BJ Britt Gives Out a Bear Hug at Hallmark Channel’s 25th Birthday

Though we previously mentioned this sweet hug in a story about Hallmark hunks who got emotional at the party, it’s worth sharing as one of our smile-worthy highlights. The moment came as Britt was asked how many of his famous bear hugs he gave to fans aboard last year’s Hallmark Christmas Cruise, and a woman in the 92Y audience exclaimed that she didn’t get one.

Britt’s basically never met a fan he didn’t want to hug, so he was immediately out of his seat and headed to the edge of the stage for a big hug. Hynes didn’t want to miss out, so he got up, too, and the trio shared an adorable moment.

As he returned to his seat, Britt beamed as he said, “I love love! I love hugs, and my mom’s like, ‘I taught you well,’ you know?”

Seems fitting that Hallmark Channel’s birthday bash was so full of reasons to smile. Here’s wishing the network, its stars and fans another 25 years of love, laughter and meaning!